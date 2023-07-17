UNION, S.C. — Linda Melton Cassels passed away July 16, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.
The daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Warren Clifford Melton of Chester, S.C., Linda is survived by her husband of 54 years, Michael Donald Cassels of Union, S.C.
A native of Chester, S.C., she was a summa cum laude graduate of the University of South Carolina-Spartanburg with a degree in education, where she was a member of Gamma Beta Phi Society and was nominated as the 1994 Outstanding Alumnus from the School of Education. She received her master’s degree in Gifted Education from Converse College, and worked in Union County Schools for over 30 years as a teacher at all grade levels, where she was much loved by her students.
Linda was a sustaining member of the Junior Charity League of Union and the Union County Medical Foundation Board. She was a charter member, past president, and on the board of directors of the Rose Hill Candlelight Society. Upon retirement, Linda started a successful jewelry business, Sophisticated Accents, and a monogramming business, Classic Creations. She was an active member of the Union YMCA since its opening and served on its board of directors, including a term as chairman. She was a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church, contributing to numerous committees.
Her greatest joy was her children and their families: Leigh Cassels Turner and Sean of Greenville, S.C. and their children, Anna Hamer Keller (Garrett), Michael and Thomas; and Warren Cassels and Heathley of Greenville, S.C. and their children, Lucy and Robert.
Linda is also survived by her sister, Dale Melton Wingate of Chester, S.C.; and her sister-in-law, Susan Cassels of Prosperity, S.C.
The family would like to thank Sara Ellis for her special care of Linda and the support she has shown us.
Memorial donations can be made to Grace United Methodist Church in Union, S.C. (www.graceunion.org) and to The Alzheimer’s Association of South Carolina (www.alz.org).
A memorial service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Union on Thursday, July 20, at 11:30 a.m. with a reception to follow in the church fellowship hall.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. (www.holcombefuneralhomes.com).