Council should stick to Gateway plan
Citizens become disillusioned with government when the majority voice is ignored.
When one is ignorant of the governments’ actions; laws, policies and plans are implemented which affect all.
To date, Chester County Council has had two readings with 6-1, 4-2 votes in favor of Gaston Farm Road Planned Development.
The only person who has spoken in favor is the landowner.
The land is currently zoned ID2 (industrial) per the Gateway Plan.
This plan, which used $20K of taxpayers funds, was approved and voted upon by Council.
Yet Council is not adhering to this plan.
We ask you to attend the final vote on 9/18/23 at 6:00 pm, at the county government building to support the Gateway Plan.
This isn’t against people owning/building homes or landowner rights.
It’s about following a plan for growth which should not be ignored, and wise decisions regarding the location and number of homes. 3K+ homes have already been approved on Highway 901 (between 9 and Edgemoor).
Joan Heid
Chester