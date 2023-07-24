Long-time Great Falls residents probably know it is there, but many others may not be aware that there is a sign in a small garden on Dearborn Street across from the IGA. The sign marks the road as a Blue Star Memorial By-Way. Town Public Works Supervisor Andy Marlow hopes to make the area more visible.
Marlow reported to Town Council at their June meeting that the garden belonged to the Great Falls Garden Club, which no longer exists. He advised Council of his plan to clean up and cut back the undergrowth on the garden and that he planned to put some benches in.