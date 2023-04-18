The “Raven” has now officially landed in Chester County.

At Monday night’s meeting of Chester County Council, third and final approval was given to a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement between the County and Albemarle U.S., which previously went by the economic development codename “Project Raven.” The company bills itself as “a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health.” The company previously announced plans to establish South Carolina operations in Chester County. Albemarle will invest at least $1.3 billion, create 307 new jobs in the County and will construct a new “Mega-Flex” lithium hydroxide processing facility. This facility will support the surging demand for electric vehicles and other energy storage applications that use lithium-ion batteries.

