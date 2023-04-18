The “Raven” has now officially landed in Chester County.
At Monday night’s meeting of Chester County Council, third and final approval was given to a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement between the County and Albemarle U.S., which previously went by the economic development codename “Project Raven.” The company bills itself as “a global leader in transforming essential resources such as lithium and bromine into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity and health.” The company previously announced plans to establish South Carolina operations in Chester County. Albemarle will invest at least $1.3 billion, create 307 new jobs in the County and will construct a new “Mega-Flex” lithium hydroxide processing facility. This facility will support the surging demand for electric vehicles and other energy storage applications that use lithium-ion batteries.
Albemarle is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina and partners with customers to “pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect, building a more resilient world where people and the planet thrive.”
Situated on nearly 800 acres near Richburg, Albemarle’s new “Mega-Flex” conversion facility will support the fast-growing global electric vehicle and energy storage markets. The term “Mega-Flex” refers to the facility’s ability to process diverse lithium feedstock, including lithium from recycled batteries. The new facility is expected to annually produce approximately 50,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from multiple sources, with the potential to reach up to 100,000 metric tons.
Only one person signed up to speak in the public hearing on the fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Albemarle and they just took the occasion to remind the Council about the previous decision to use existing trees as a natural sound buffer. Only an administrative building on the site will have a natural sound buffer of less than 1,000 feet of trees.
Councilman John Agee did ask County Bond Attorney Michael Kozlarek to speak on the particulars of the finances. Kozlarek said the average fee paid to the county over the 40-year life of the agreement would be about $3.1 million annually.
“There will be years where it will be much more and others when it will be much less,” he said.
In the first 10 years of the agreement, the annual fee will peak at more than $5 million annually. It will be lower between years 10 and 30, probably around $2.3 million, then will ramp back up in the final 10 years as special source revenue credits will phase out. In the average year, Kozlarek said the school district’s share of the fee would be around $1.3 million. The fire district in which the facility sits will get about $189,000 a year and the County economic development office will net around $151,000.
The facility will be located on S.C. Highway 9 near Bryant Corner Rd. Construction is expected to begin in 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Albemarle team should visit the company’s careers page. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $9 million Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) grant to Chester County to assist with the costs of mitigation, site preparation and infrastructure improvements.
The project was essentially “fast tracked” by Chester County Council, with the necessary readings to approve zoning changes handled in a matter of just a few weeks.