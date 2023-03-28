Once it was made clear who was paying whom, Chester City Council signed off on the sale of some non-running vehicles and outdated dumpsters Monday night.
The matter was presented by Reggie McBeth, City of Chester public works director. The process of getting some old vehicles (including at least one garbage truck) and dozens of dumpsters that can no longer be used bid out was difficult.
COVID halted the process originally, then there was a general lack of interest and finally a person who was interested and submitted a bid passed away. Finally, McBeth said Joe Stephenson placed a bid of $11,800. He said the items would be removed, placed at another site out in the county and then “sold at his discretion.” Mayor Wanda Stringfellow wondered why, if the items had value as scrap, the City of paying to have them removed and allowing someone else to make money off of it. “It doesn’t sound like the City is recouping anything,” said Stringfellow, who argued it made a lot more sense to sell the items for any price as scrap than to pay someone to take them away.
At that point it was clear a puzzle piece was missing. “No, he’s paying us to come get them,” McBeth said.
The Council unanimously approved the sale.