The former Director of the Chester County Animal Control has been arrested and charged with Embezzlement of Public Funds Less that $10,000.

According to a release from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 24, 2023, Kelli Elvina Simoneau was arrested by Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies and charged with Embezzlement of Public Funds, less than $10,000, in violation of SC Code of Laws 16-13-0210 (A).