The former Director of the Chester County Animal Control has been arrested and charged with Embezzlement of Public Funds Less that $10,000.
According to a release from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, August 24, 2023, Kelli Elvina Simoneau was arrested by Chester County Sheriff’s Deputies and charged with Embezzlement of Public Funds, less than $10,000, in violation of SC Code of Laws 16-13-0210 (A).
Simoneau was previously employed as the Director of the Chester Animal Control Department.
This arrest is the result of an investigation by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office that began in August regarding the misuse of Chester County funds.
Simoneau was booked into the Chester County Detention Center upon her arrest.
The details of the charge are these, from the arrest warrant:
'On 6/20/2023 Kelli Simoneau, Animal Control Director at the time, advised an employee of hers at the Chester County Animal
Shelter to call and make an appointment with a veterinarian regarding a stray cat requiring dental surgery.
'Kelli Simoneau met the vet at the Carolina Place Animal Hospital in Richburg; SC:
'Ms. Simoneau told the vet the cat was a stray. It was determined the cat was not a stray and had been Simoneau's personal cat for several years based on statements given by Animal Control employees with knowledge of Simoneau's private life and an email written by Simoneau stating that it was her personal cat.
'The vet took the cat from Richburg to the business's Fort Mill location and performed the procedure on the cat on 6/21/2023 and billed Chester County for the cost.
'By these actions, Simoneau did intend to embezzle the cost of the procedure as well as other tests and vaccines, $401 in total, from Chester County, SC for her personal gain.'
Simoneau has been released on a Personal Recognizance bond of $802, according to Detention Center records.