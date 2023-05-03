On Saturday, April 22, Chester’s Flying Fish Swim Team competed in the 39th Annual Mike Culp Special Olympics Area Eleven Invitational Swim Meet at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center. The Flying Fish have been practicing twice a week for several months at the City of Chester Aquatics and Fitness Center.

Coaches Sandy Jensen, Donna Creed, and Ashlyn Bolin have helped all the swimmers increase their swim times, improve their strokes, and even compete in new areas such as the Breaststroke and Backstroke.

