On Saturday, April 22, Chester’s Flying Fish Swim Team competed in the 39th Annual Mike Culp Special Olympics Area Eleven Invitational Swim Meet at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center. The Flying Fish have been practicing twice a week for several months at the City of Chester Aquatics and Fitness Center.
Coaches Sandy Jensen, Donna Creed, and Ashlyn Bolin have helped all the swimmers increase their swim times, improve their strokes, and even compete in new areas such as the Breaststroke and Backstroke.
Flying Fish Swimmers Andrew Morgan and Christian Banks competed in the 15 Meter Walk and the 15 Meter Unassisted Swim. Rachael Carlton, Richie Bell, and Grant Kovas competed in the 50 Meter Freestyle. Swimmers Hannah Price and Jessica Novak competed in the 25 Meter Backstroke. In a new area of competition for the Flying Fish, Richie Bell competed in the 25 Meter Butterfly. In the final competition, Swimmers Jessica Novak, Rachael Carlton, Hannah Price, and Grant Kovas swam in the 25 Meter Freestyle event.
The Flying Fish Swim Team also includes Tyler Creed and Abby Reed. Swimmers brought home the Gold, the Silver, and the Bronze in their various competitions.
On May 13th, The Chester Flying Fish Swim Team will travel to Columbia to compete in the Annual State Special Olympic Games held at Fort Jackson.
The Chester Flying Fish is sponsored by WorkAbility, a 501c3 in Chester which works to create opportunities for adults with Special Needs.
The swim team is made possible through a grant from the Chester Healthcare Foundation and by the City of Chester Recreation Department through the use of the pool at the City of Chester Aquatics and Fitness Center.
The team is also grateful for their coaches who motivate and challenge them during practice.