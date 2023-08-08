Have you ever spent any time actually considering the truthfulness of words coming out of a fast food drive-in speaker? No? Just me? It’s probably just me.
On Sunday, I was placing my order at a well-known fast food chain. It was simple, just some chicken strips and an unsweet tea. The voice delivered a message I wasn’t expecting.
“I’m sorry, we are out of unsweet tea,” I was told.
I probably just should have accepted that and moved on, but for some reason that stuck in my head. Unsweet tea is actually easier to make than sweet tea. One entire step has been removed from the process (that being dumping a bunch of sugar in the tea). So why should it be that you can give me the more labor-intensive stuff than the easier-to-concoct version? Also, shouldn’t unsweet tea be cheaper than sweet tea?
Sugar is probably the most expensive ingredient in the recipe, since the only other two things that go in it are water and some little leaves in a bag on a string.
I remember spending too much time contemplating something similar on one occasion. A long time ago in a place far, far away (Rock Hill) I pulled into a fast food eatery that advertises itself as being famous for its chicken and biscuits. So, I ordered some of that chicken.
“I’m sorry, we are out of chicken,” I was told. “We just started cooking some but it will be at least a half hour.”
Wow. Unless somebody literally walked in just before I arrived and said, “I want to order, um, all of it. Everything you got,” the place should pretty much always have chicken at the ready. But whatever, I went with the other obvious option.
“Then I’ll just take a couple of ham biscuits,” I said.
“I’m sorry, we are out of biscuits,” they said.
Is it just me, or does that not sound believable? I don’t know, but I know I just couldn’t let that pass.
“So you are famous for your chicken and biscuits, but you have neither chicken nor biscuits…maybe the sign should say famous for napkins and taters,” I said.
I was informed they did, in fact, have taters and I was welcome to order some but I opted to eat elsewhere.
Back to Sunday, though, I just told the person running the window I would just pass on a drink. I then pulled up and saw no one at the window at all or even in the kitchen that I could see. I found this curious. About that time, I saw a fellow wearing a headset hustle out from behind a dumpster on the other side of the parking lot.
“Hold on and I’ll be with you in a second,” he said. It was the same voice I’d heard over the speaker.
So, you have time to burn one, run laps, chat with a patron at the next-door gas station or whatever, but not make unsweet tea. Also, if you aren’t in the restaurant when I’m ordering, how do you know there is no unsweet tea? How do you know you do not have chicken? Man, you can’t believe most of what you read or anything you hear…especially at that drive through.