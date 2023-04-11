A Chester woman was killed last week in an early morning shooting outside Atlanta.

According to multiple published reports, Camryn Olivia Price was one of two people in a car leaving a club near Atlanta early on the morning of Tuesday, April 4. At approximately 3:20 a.m., less than a mile from the club, the car Price was riding in took gunfire near the intersection of Pryor and Fulton Streets. The driver of the car was injured, but not actually shot during the incident. He was able to drive for help on the nearby ramp to the Downtown Connector.

