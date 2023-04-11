A Chester woman was killed last week in an early morning shooting outside Atlanta.
According to multiple published reports, Camryn Olivia Price was one of two people in a car leaving a club near Atlanta early on the morning of Tuesday, April 4. At approximately 3:20 a.m., less than a mile from the club, the car Price was riding in took gunfire near the intersection of Pryor and Fulton Streets. The driver of the car was injured, but not actually shot during the incident. He was able to drive for help on the nearby ramp to the Downtown Connector.
According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, police found the Cadillac Escalade “riddled with bullet holes under the Memorial Drive overpass. The back window of the vehicle was completely shattered.
Price was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she later died from her wounds. It was unclear as of press time what prompted the shooting.
Price, 21, was a well-regarding hair stylist. Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday, April 15 at Browns Chapel AME Zion Church. Burial will be at the Gethsemane Baptist Church Cemetery.
A Chester High School graduate, Price was a member of the Cyclones softball team, where she played catcher. The team put her old number (she more number four as a player) and “Cam” on the outfield fence as a tribute on Monday.