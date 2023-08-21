Paint an autumn scene

Join the Arts Council of Chester County from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, for a fun painting class with artist Penelope Winslow. Participants will learn to paint a cozy autumn scene of a pumpkin and sunflowers using acrylics on canvas. The class will be held at the Arts Council at 123 Main St. The cost will be $40 per person and all supplies are provided. Cash or check only will be accepted. The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 25. BYOB and other refreshments are welcome but optional. To register, email the Arts Council at artschester@gmail.com.