Lewisville was the only Class A team in a big multi-team scrimmage last week, but it was hard to tell.
“We got in some good work,” said Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware. “As we walked off the field every coach said, ‘Are you sure you’re 1A?”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Lewisville was the only Class A team in a big multi-team scrimmage last week, but it was hard to tell.
“We got in some good work,” said Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware. “As we walked off the field every coach said, ‘Are you sure you’re 1A?”
Lewisville faced off against some of the biggest schools and best programs in the state that day and more than held their own in facing Dorman, North Augusta, Irmo and Blythewood. The Lions showed against those AAAA and AAAAA teams that the size of the school doesn’t always equate to the quality of the football program.
The scrimmage featured a 30-minute session between each of the participating teams. When the starters were on the field, against North Augusta, Lewisville scored a pair of touchdowns and gave up only one. They scored one and allowed one against both Irmo and Dorman and held Blythewood scoreless while scoring one touchdown.
Boulware said a lot of players performed well during the scrimmage and some of those names are not surprising.
Quarterback Ian Grissom, an all-state player last year, is “continuing to improve” on his excellent sophomore campaign. Zack Rodgers (a safety on defense and a do-everything offensive skill guy) looked good as did returning 1,000-yard rusher Damiion Fee. There were some other standouts, though.
“Elijah Baker had a stellar game at linebacker and defensive end. He lit it up,” Boulware said.
Jacorreun Howze really made an impact at receiver, which Boulware said is really saying something considering the quality and depth the team has at the position.
Facing the level of competition Lewisville did at that scrimmage is part of Boulware’s plan to have his team ready to play the best of the best in Class A when the playoffs roll around. To be better you have to play better teams, so he said his squad isn’t afraid to suit up against anybody. He also said that is part of the Lewisville tradition.
“Coach (Bennie) McMurray told me ‘we used to roll up in our little bus, there might be 20 of us, and we’d play Rock Hill, Northwestern and Clover and we’d go out there and whoop them.’ We want to bring back that mentality,” Boulware said.
Lewisville had a Monday scrimmage against Buford cancelled because of the weather but will finish up the preseason Friday in the Chester County Football Jamboree.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.