Brian Kane has worn so many hats at Great Falls the past two years that he’s almost needed to grow an extra head.
“In the past two years I’ve coached the offensive line, defensive line, linebackers, I was the special teams coordinator and the defensive coordinator. I also did film stuff…I wanted to take on all of that,” he said.
Now, Kane is the new head football coach at Great Falls. He replaces Demarcus Simons, who left to take the head job at Eau Claire High School after three years on the job. It might seem that he’ll have a little less to do at the helm of the program, but Kane doesn’t see it that way. He knows smaller schools have smaller coaching staffs, so he’ll still likely be involved in many respects. He also thinks that doing so much has prepared him to be a varsity head coach.
When Simons told Kane he was close to accepting the Eau Claire position, the latter decided it was time to take a shot at being a head coach. He’s worked as an assistant at some larger schools (Berkeley and Richland Northeast) but has wanted to be a head coach for some time. Part of that is his love of the sport and of making an impact on young people, but it’s also a bit of a family tradition.
“My dad coached for 40 years,” Kane said. “Little league, JV, varsity and all the way up to semi-pro. So this is part of me following in his footsteps and him being an inspiration to me.”
Kane went to a high school not much bigger than Great Falls (Cold Spring Harbor High in New York), which was located just across the river from West Point.
“I looked at West Point every day,” he said.
He was also one of about 300 students at the school and one of about 25 football players. The only difference, he said, is that his prep alma mater is the Blue Devils where Great Falls is the Red Devils.
He played collegiately at Coastal Carolina until an injury ended his playing career. He finished up with the Chanticleers in a student-coach role that put him on the path to being the head coach he’s now been named.
He wants to put his stamp on the program and build on what has been started the past few years. His first order of business is to get a B team started. He held an interest meeting for football and had 60 kids shows up, with about 30 being in the B team age range.
“Any school that doesn’t have a feeder system is going to struggle,” he said.
He is anxious to get his team on the field for spring practice. New South Carolina High School League rules now allow football teams to get in limited work in March, but since he was just named head coach, Great Falls didn’t get the benefit of that work.
“The way I look at it, we’ve got some catching up to do,” he said.
To that end, early work is going to be focused heavily on running and lifting. He has a busy summer of workouts and 7-on-7s planned and is already working on a scrimmage schedule for the upcoming preseason.
In terms of scheme, he expects to field a run first offense. Defensively, he said it is difficult to be married to one system, since Class A teams have offenses that run the gamut from a wide open spread to double wing scrums.
“We will have to be adaptable on that side of the ball,” he said.
He also wants to work off the field on promoting his players. He said fans can expect a more robust online presence so his players can be seen by college coaches. He thinks all of that, plus hard work and buy in from players, can put the program on successful long-term path.
“’Great’ is in our name and we need to live up to that,” Kane said.
Kane is still wearing a lot of hats. He’s also the head golf coach, having helped restart that dormant program last year. The Red Devils Golf team is currently ranked in the top 10 in the state Class A/AA polls.