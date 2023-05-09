“Your current wait time is…three days.”
At a recent meeting of Chester City Council, new Administrator Malik Whitaker unveiled a new internal initiative relating to responding to citizens. He said he plans to have any phone call, email or written complaint from a City resident responded to within three days.
“Currently, we do not have a standard,” he said. Now-former mayor Wanda Stringfellow (who lost a reelection bid a week after the meeting was held) said some standard was needed.
“We recently had someone waiting a month, that was the email I forwarded you,” Stringfellow said.
There was some question as to why citizens should have to wait three days. Whitaker said ideally, it wouldn’t be that long, but he wants to make sure no citizen waits any longer than that. “We don’t have the administrative staff at this point. We are trying to meet the customer service needs of our citizens. When we get people on board and trained, we will be working towards some standards,” Whitaker said.
He added this will become part of the culture he hopes to instill, one that meets the needs of citizens quickly. Three days is just a bottom line starting point for right now, he said. He reiterated that presently, there is no standard for responses at all. If Whitaker implements the three-day standard for response as an internal policy, it will not require a vote of Council. It may actually be added to employee handbook at some point, he said, which would require a Council vote.