“It’s a boy!” the doctor said as he pointed at the ultrasound screen.
A boy! I had been so sure it was a girl that I hadn’t given much thought to what life would be like with a little boy. I was suddenly looking forward to little blue outfits and toy trucks and trains. His name would be Brandon Seth.
I stared in wonder and awe at him when he arrived, amazed at how beautiful and precious he was. This was a love I had never experienced before, one that went beyond anything I ever imagined I would feel. I was sure he had fallen from the stars, from the heights of heaven itself.
Days and weeks became months, and I had never been happier in my life. Every day was golden and full of joy. I toted him on my hip and showed him beautiful things like flowers and lightning bugs. He sat in the grass and petted his first kitten, and I laughed when he named it Gee. I still could not believe this sweet, perfect child was mine.
He kept me laughing with the funny things he said and did at three and four years old, and he developed a love of “Star Wars,” trains, music and Legos. He was learning so fast, and I was proud of every little thing he did.
He began school, and before I knew it we had gone from learning the alphabet and coloring to doing essays and science projects. Right before my eyes he went from a child to a chubby-faced little boy with a Mohawk to a handsome young man with long hair and a true talent for playing the guitar.
Now here we are, at the end of senior year and staring down graduation. Seventeen years flew by in the blink of an eye, but to me, he will always be five years old on the boardwalk at Myrtle Beach, playing air guitar and singing along to “Summer of ‘69” as a crowd forms to watch him.
Now I have to let him go make his way in this world. There’s so much to do, so many beautiful things to see, so many dreams to chase… a whole life to build, new adventures to experience, new trails to blaze. I want nothing more than for him to lead a happy, successful life where his struggles and heartaches are few and far between, but my mama heart wants him to stay with me – selfish, I know, and no good mama was ever selfish… so wherever the road takes him, I pray for safe travels, good company and a resilient heart full of faith and love. I just want him to remember the same road that leads anywhere in the world also leads back home.