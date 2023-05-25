Grad column picture

Congratulations, Brandon White and the rest of the Class of 2023!

“It’s a boy!” the doctor said as he pointed at the ultrasound screen.

A boy! I had been so sure it was a girl that I hadn’t given much thought to what life would be like with a little boy. I was suddenly looking forward to little blue outfits and toy trucks and trains. His name would be Brandon Seth.

Trending Videos