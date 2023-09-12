Since they are not a South Carolina team and are not formally associated with a school, Great Falls fans may not know exactly what to expect from this week’s opponent. Red Devils Coach Brian Kane doesn’t either.
The Hickory Hawks come in at 0-4 on the season. Kane said from studying film, the team literally goes from one extreme to the other on offense.
“They go back and forth between a double wing and the spread. So, they can run power and iso stuff and then spread it out trying to throw the ball on every down,” Kane said.
Basically, the Hawks will try a little bit of everything offensively and if they find something that works, they stick with it. Kane said that means that his team has to be prepared for almost literally anything. The team has some talent, with good size up front. Kane said he has been impressed with the team’s offensive backfield as well.
Kane said it only appeared that the Hawks dressed about 16 or 17 for their loss last week against Bunker Hill. There have been other games where their numbers appeared to rank in the mid 20s, so again, it’s hard to know exactly what to expect.
Great Falls is coming off a 47-12 loss to Columbia High School. Kane said he was pleased with progress his team showed in some areas, but said second quarter mistakes (which also happened against Lee Central two weeks prior) have been a back breaker. The offense put some things together, which he wants to see continue. There have been some things to overcome, though.
Two weeks ago, Great Falls was supposed to have its home opener against Scott’s Branch, but that opponent said they were unable to travel because of weather concerns.
After opening with two tough teams with bigger numbers, that would have represented an opportunity to play a like-sized school. A whole week of game experience and the possibility of getting better disappeared when the game was cancelled.
It did provide a chance for some players to heal up, but it also took away one of only four home games on the schedule and a game of experience.
Kane said unknowns and all, his team has to take advantage of those things this week.
Kickoff at Great Falls is set for 7:30 p.m.