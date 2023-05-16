At a recent Great Falls Town Council meeting, Fire Chief Chapin Jones sounded the alarm about the scarcity of firefighters in his department. The problem got even worse on Monday.

Great Falls Town Council held an emergency meeting Monday with the only item on the agenda being a personnel matter in the fire department. After about an hour of discussion behind closed doors, the Council emerged and voted unanimously to terminate Jones. No reason for the dismissal was given. Jones was present for the meeting but left just as the vote was being taken. During the executive session, he told the News & Reporter he was unsure of what the meeting was about.

