It’s not that the Great Falls Fire Department has some spots to fill, it basically has every spot to fill.
Chief Chapin Jones gave a fairly dire assessment of his department’s personnel situation at last week’s meeting of Great Falls Town Council.
“The Town is going without coverage,” he said. “We need to get people in.”
Right now, Jones said he has to rely on Fort Lawn or other departments to respond to structure fires. He was on pace for nearly 700 calls at one point this year, though the number dropped to 30 (after an average of nearly 60 a month early in the year), largely because the department was not able to respond in some cases. He has a list of about 20 volunteers, but all have other jobs and can’t always be available when needed. He has some part-timers but said those are currently “on a break.” His last full-time fireman was slated to work his last day this past weekend.
The problem, he said, is pay. Great Falls has starting pay that is actually higher than the City of Chester ($29,000, which is about $1,000 more annually that the City), but there is no possibility to improve upon that.
“At the City you make $28,000 walking in the door. I did when I worked there, but I left at $32,000 as a driver/engineer. You stay at $29,000, but there is no room for growth,” he said.
Jones said it isn’t possible for him to “live at the station.” He said he did that for about a month but burned himself out. Attracting candidates is tough when they can go to Lancaster City or Lancaster County and make $10,000 more a year and have less responsibility. Jones said he works for Great Falls because he loves his hometown.
“Do they pay insurance?” Mayor Josh Brantley asked of other departments. Great Falls does fully pay for employee insurance.
“Paid insurance is a big thing, I’m 100 percent with you on that, but when it is $29,000 versus $35,000, people take the money,” Jones said.
Brantley asked if any of the volunteer firefighters were interested in working for the department full-time. Jones said they were not, since for any of them, taking a job would be a pay cut from what they make in their current professions. He has applicants, but none are certified, so he cannot hire them, Jones said.
Brantley asked what could be done to alleviate the problem. Jones said a pay increase, bumping captains up to the $32,000 to $35,000 range and chief to somewhere between $36,000 and $38,000 would be his recommendation. Brantley made a motion to increase starting pay up to $32,000, but it was decided that the matter needed to be discussed at a workshop before changes were instituted.
