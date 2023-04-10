Puzzle swap
A puzzle swap will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, April 15. Preferred puzzle sizes are 100, 350, 500 and 1,000. All puzzles must be in good condition and have all their pieces. Do not put the puzzle together beforehand. For information about this puzzle swap, call the Chester Main Library at 803-377-8145.
Scholarship
application
The Alpha Alpha Gamma Psi Christian Sorority Inc. Mu Lambda Chapter of Chester is now accepting scholarship applications. All female seniors in the Chester County area are welcome to apply by Saturday, April 15. Anyone interested should see their school guidance counselor, any sorority member or contact Casandra Barber at casandra.barber73@icloud.com.
Tri-County Golf
Club scholarship
The Tri-County Golf Club is now accepting applications for the 2023 fall school year from area graduating high school seniors. Applications can be obtained from your school’s guidance counselor’s office. The deadline for applicants is Tuesday, April 18. For more information, go to www.tricountygolf.net. Leroy Stroud Jr. is the scholarship chairman.
Chinese auction
set for April 22
A Chinese auction will be held on Saturday, April 22, at the Finley Alumni Building, 145 Cemetery St., Chester. Drop time will be 12 noon to 2 p.m. and the auction will start at 2 p.m. There are many items to choose from. Call 803-699-9881 for details.
Free law talk
on estate planning
The Chester Main Library will host a free law talk on estate planning at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 25. The event will feature a brief topic overview and question and answers with a volunteer attorney. The South Carolina Bar Association is sponsoring this law talk, which is free and open to the public. Information will be announced later about a law talk concerning elder law and health care set for Tuesday, May 23.
Center of Hope
scholarship
The DSR Center of Hope is accepting applications for their scholarships. The deadline is Thursday, May 4, 2023. See your school guidance counselor for applications.
Center of Hope
Golf Tournament
The DSR Center of Hope will sponsor its fifth annual golf tournament on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Chester Golf Club. All golfers are welcome. There will be a $10,000 hole in one prize, breakfast, lunch and many other prizes. Hole sponsors are needed. All donations are tax deductible. For details, call Brenda Young Warren at 803-444-1252.
CHS Class of
1973 reunion
The Chester High School Class of 1973 will hold its class reunion on June 23-24, 2023. The 50th anniversary is fast approaching and plans are in process to make this an enjoyable event. For more information, call Brenda Worthy Holmes at 803-519-6595 or Pearl Wilson Curbeam at 803-209-1277.
Ongoing events at
Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
- The cognitive behavioral therapy group meets from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Thursday. Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
- Parenting classes will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
- The peer support group meets at Battered But Not Broken from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays.
Head Start now
taking applications
Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications in the Chester and Edgemoor areas for the 2023-2024 school year.
Eligible children must be between the ages of zero and four years old. Pregnant women are also encouraged to apply at the Early Head Start centers. Early Head Start is offered at Avery Lake in Fort Mill, Clover, North Chester and Rock Hill.
The following documentations are needed to apply: legal birth certificate/documented proof of age; up-to-date certificate of immunizations; proof of residency; up-to-date physical; and proof of income. Families must meet the federal income guideline in order to qualify. Children with special needs qualify regardless of family income.
If you are interested, call the Edgemoor Head Start Center at 803-789-3601 or the North Chester Head Start/Early Head Start Center at 803-581-6854. The North Chester center is located at 2135 Quinn Road, Chester, and the Edgemoor center is located at 1966 Westbrook Road, Edgemoor.