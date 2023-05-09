Time sheets may soon be a thing of the past for Town of Great Falls employees.
Presently, Town employees still use paper time sheets to log their hours. Hours then have to be manually tallied and vacation hours deducted when they are used. Councilwoman Maria Rice introduced the idea of either going to a time clock or possibly obtaining software (in use in many private businesses) that would allow employees to clock in on their computers or phones.
“They can actually issue W-2s and keep track of vacation time,” she said.
Rice said one company (TCP) provides software and clock in stations (or capabilities) for all departments for a cost of $10,000 annually. There are cheaper options available as well, she said. It would streamline the process and save time in terms of computing hours and tracking vacation or sick time.
No vote took place on the matter, though it could be discussed at an upcoming work sessions.