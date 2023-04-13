Strengthening Family Program
Strengthening Family Program (SFP) is an evidence-based program designed to help families with children ages six to 11 years of age to communicate better by teaching listening skills, helping to learn how to manage stress and improve behavior – all while having fun! It's a 14-week program that meets one and a half hours two times a week. The program is either in a school or a local church from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and is a S.C. Children's Trust program. Families eat together (free meals) and then parents and children are separated to learn new skills (at their level) and return to a group setting to practice what they've learned.
Childcare is needed during these brief separation times. Volunteers assist trained staff and are not left alone. Background checks are required. The SFP will be held once a week every Tuesday from 6:30 until 8 p.m. at the Chester Middle School. the next cycle will begin early April. Contact thodge@growinghomese.com for details.
Chester Ministerial Food Pantry
Volunteers are needed to help at the Chester Ministerial Food Pantry at Purity Presbyterian Church. The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Volunteers are needed. Call the church at 803-377-8175 if interested. The pantry has recently opened back up for clients to shop again. If you are in need of food, call the pantry scheduling line at 803-374-7778 for an appointment. Clients are eligible every six weeks to receive food.
Senior Companions
Senior Companion volunteers are needed for Fort Lawn, Great Falls, Edgemoor, Lando and Chester. Volunteers must be 55 and older, pass a background check, meet income guidelines, commit to 15 to 40 hours per week and be compassionate and flexible. To fill out an application, stop by Senior Services Inc. of Chester County, 1197 Armory Road, Chester, or call 803-581-2882. Volunteers should bring proof of income, SSI or Social Security statement with them. Volunteers receive federal stipends and mileage to offset the cost of volunteering.
Veterans Affairs driver needed
The Chester County Veterans Affairs Office is in need of a volunteer to drive to the Dorn VA Hospital. Those willing are asked to volunteer to be a driver to transport county veterans to the Columbia VA hospital by contacting Joy Yarborough at 385-6157. The County of Chester provdes the vehicle. The volunteer must possess a driver's license, must pass a background check and must attend the defensive driving course provided by the county at no cost.
Volunteer firefighters
The Chester County Fire Service needs firefighters, drivers/operators and one-scene support personnel. To find out more, call 581-1441 or e-mail to bramsey@chestercounty.org.
American Cancer Society needs volunteer drivers
Cancer patients list transportation as one of the biggest roadblocks to treatment. The American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery program alleviates that burden by providing cancer patients with free rides to and from treatment. For those who cannot drive themselves or have no other means of getting to cancer-related medical appointments, trained volunteer drivers donate their time and the use of their personal vehicles to help patients get to the treatments they need. The American Cancer Society needs volunteer drivers for this program. If you are between the ages of 18-85, have a current driver’s license, a good driving record, adequate automobile insurance and access to a safe and reliable vehicle you may be a good candidate for their program. Training is done on-line with easy to understand videos. Scheduling is done through an easy-to-use online program that you can adjust for what days, what hours and how far you wish to drive. Interested volunteers can contact their local ACS office, visit cancer.org/drive, or call 1-800-227-2345.
If you are a patient and want to request a ride, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 a minimum of three business days in advance of the date that the ride is needed.
Kindred Hospice
Kindred Hospice, 223 South Herlong Ave. Suite 120, Rock Hill, is in need of volunteers to provide companionship and socialization, emotional and spiritual support, assistance with household chores and meal prep and administrative and office support. For more information, call 803-329-0109.
Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault
Palmetto Citizens Against Sexual Assault is looking for dedicated individuals who may be interested in becoming a volunteer victim advocate with the agency. Volunteers will learn how to serve as providers of support for victims of sexual assault. Volunteer training classes fit each individual person's schedule. Classes will meet at 177 Columbia St., Chester. If interested in volunteering or for more information about the program, call 581-8313.
Make-A-Wish volunteers needed
Make-A-Wish S.C. is seeking volunteers to help make wishes come true for children across the state. Bilingual volunteers are especially needed. Interest webinars are offered the second Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Contact Brennan Brown at bbrown@sc.wish.org or 864-250-0702, ext.112 to register for the webinar or to start the application process.
Sign up for child advocacy training
Children who enter the foster care system are in desperate need of caring adults to safeguard them. They deserve a strong child advocate to be their voice. If you are at least 21 and can give four to five hours a month to visit a child, you can change a child’s life. You do not need a college degree or a legal or social work background. The very best child advocates are people who care about children.
Chester County residents who are concerned about child abuse victims can get involved this month. The Chester County Office of the Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is offering a 30-hour training program at no cost. Training is offered continuously.
Contact Estelle Stevenson at the Chester County office, 581-0226, today and learn more about how to get involved. More information and an application are available at www.chester.scgal.org.
Arista Hospice needs volunteers
Give a gift that counts – open your heart and get involved! Anyone interested in sharing their time and talents is asked to call 803-256-6868.
Silver Haired Legislature
The Catawba Council of the S.C. Silver Haired Legislature serves Chester, Lancaster, Union and York counties and is looking for volunteers, especially from York, Chester and Union counties. Anyone interested should contact Wayne Kersey, chairman, at 803-287-9453.
The purposes of the SCSHL are to identify issues, concerns and possible solutions for problems faced by the citizens of S.C. with special emphasis on issues related to seniors; to make recommendations to the governor and to members of the S.C. General Assembly; to educate the public on senior issues; to encourage seniors to participate actively in public affairs; to function on a nonpartisan basis; to promote good government for all South Carolinians; and to hold a legislative session annually.
Girl Scout volunteers, members
There are troop openings for girls and volunteers in Chester County. As a volunteer you will help girls make friends, plan new adventures, and build a better a world. As a Girl Scout you will dream big, try new things, and bring your ideas to life! Be yourself with Girl Scouts. There are opportunities for everyone! Call 1-800-849-GIRL or e-mail customercare@ gssc-mm.org and change a girl's life.
BBNB needs mentors
Battered But Not Broken, 564 York Road, is in need of mentors of all races, backgrounds and experiences to be role models for the youth. A set of guidelines are in place to help mentors build a relationship with a child as they help them make better choices. For more information, call 385-2290.
Pet families, volunteers
The Chester County Animal Shelter, 2714 Dawson Drive, is in need of volunteers and foster families. Fostering requires a two- to three-week commitment. For more information, call 385-6341.
Volunteer tutors needed locally
Anyone who has been a literacy tutor in the past is asked to call Dee Fedrick at 581-9325 or 482-2525 to volunteer.
Senior Program volunteers
The Chester County Sheriff's Office H.O.S.S. Program (Helping Our Senior Citizens) is currently seeking volunteers. A clean background and passion to help our elderly are prerequisites for being a part of this program. Contact Deputy Kito Crank, 209-1836 or Lt. Dwayne Robinson, 374-9439 for more information.