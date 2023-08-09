In February of this year, Chester County Council approved the request of Luck Companies for rezoning to allow a quarry and economic development project. In March, the Chester County Zoning Board of Appeals granted them a special exception to the county zoning ordinance to allow mining operations, paving the way for Luck Stone to begin the design and implementation of their planned quarry and associated facilities.
Luck Stone Director of Greenfield Development Ben Thompson recently provided an exclusive update on the status of the Chester Quarry project to the News & Reporter.
“Right now we are in the engineering phase,” Thompson said, “when we move forward with state and local permits, we complete initial engineering. Beyond that, you need to start working on construction and engineering drawings and we are in that space,” he said.
Thompson pointed out the project is in three sections: an agricultural component (Luck has set aside 90 acres for agricultural education), a multi-use economic development component, and the quarry component.
“With the multi-use economic development component there are multiple ongoing conversations; it has gotten the attention of people around the state and outside of the state as well. I think that has to do with Chester County and the logistical center it has become, and that energy begets energy,” he said.
Luck is also still in conversation with Chester County about the piece of dedicated property (about 15 acres) that Luck is setting aside for uses such as a fire department substation or another county use.
“The county has six years, per the conditions we offered, to say ‘hey, we’ve got a use for that property.’ He said regarding development of the quarry portion, that the company would continue to assess the market, strength of the economy and progression of engineering details.
“There will be ongoing conversations at the end of the year within our company to reassess the market and about capital, which determines development timing, so I can’t sit here today and say the quarry will be open with a 2024 construction, or for a future date beyond that. There is a lot of industrial and residential energy and activity that this newspaper reports on, so that bodes well for an opening sooner rather than later,” Thompson said.
Thompson indicated that Luck Stone is continually assessing the market and the market demands for the stone that would be produced. As the market continues to progress, “that puts more energy around the thought ‘yeah, we’ve got to get in there sooner and sooner,” he said.
“I would say right now, the project is progressing for an opening sometime within the next several years, depending on market conditions, the strength of the economy, and other variables. This is on target with our expectations,” he said.
Luck has some other projects within the state that are under construction or going through the permitting process — the closest of these is the quarry project in nearby Fairfield County, which Thompson said is “nearing readiness for sales in September.”
He said the Fairfield quarry was “a true opening of a Luck greenfield site — from the ground up. We acquired the Kershaw quarry, previously a dimension stone quarry, where we’re now producing crushing aggregates. Fairfield, SC has been our first opportunity in the state to do develop a site — a true, from scratch, site.”
The Fairfield site allows curious Chester County residents the opportunity to see a Luck Stone quarry in operation without having to leave the state, Thompson acknowledged.
Luck Companies VP of External Affairs, Paige Gill added in a follow-up email, “Regarding our new location in Fairfield, SC, upon the site’s opening, we look forward to welcoming the community to tour the site and learn more about our company. This invitation is open to anyone interested, including the citizens of Chester County.”
One of the conditions Luck voluntarily imposed on themselves was the creation of a Community Interest Engagement Group (CIEG). The text of the condition reads: ‘Operator (Luck Stone) shall work with interested parties in the community to establish a Community Interest Engagement Group (the “CIEG”) comprised of representatives of homeowner associations or similar residential groups and interested individual property owners located within a two (2) mile radius of Mining Operations.
Operator shall facilitate meetings with the CIEG on a quarterly basis or as otherwise mutually determined by Operator and the CIEG to allow for information exchanges with respect to historical Mining Operations, future plans for Mining Operations and other community issues or opportunities of concern or interest of the CIEG and Operator. This condition is intended to provide a forum for communications among the CIEG and Operator and does not grant any approval rights to the CIEG with respect to Mining Operations.’
Thompson said Luck will set up the CIEG for Chester County prior to beginning construction of the quarry portion of the site.
Gill commented in the follow-up email, “Prior to opening a new site, it is a Luck Companies best practice to form a Community Interest Engagement Group comprised of Luck associates, local neighbors, and community advocates. This group, facilitated by Luck Companies’ onsite leadership team, meets quarterly with the goal of creating intentional dialog that builds relationships and seeks ways to positively impact the community.”
The CIEG is comprised of neighboring property owners, representatives of special interests and members of the business community, Thompson said. He added, “part of the group’s work is oriented towards what’s going on in and around the site, giving feedback through two-way conversations and helping to determine which community organizations may be best served from Luck Stone contributions.”
Thompson concluded, “I think the overall message we would share with the Chester Community is that we are engaged. While visible site work is not begun, there is a lot of important work and conversation happening that will enable us to best support the needs of Chester County. We are committed to remaining present in this great community and will continue to engage moving forward,” Thompson said.
Luck Stone is excited to support the Chester County community, and has on their schedule several community engagement opportunities including:
- remaining an active Chester County Chamber of Commerce Ambassador;
- sponsoring the Discover Chester County Tourism Talks event;
- volunteering with Union ARP Church for First Responder Appreciation/9-11 Memorial event;
- continued participation at the Career Expo for county high schools;
- continued sponsorship and facilitation of Career Readiness Day for Chester High School;
- continued support of Teacher Appreciation events across the county;
- partnering with Chester Co. Parks & Recreation on park cleanup efforts;
- sponsoring the City of Chester Back to School Bash.