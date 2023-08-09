Ben Thompson mug

Ben Thompson

Luck Stone

In February of this year, Chester County Council approved the request of Luck Companies for rezoning to allow a quarry and economic development project. In March, the Chester County Zoning Board of Appeals granted them a special exception to the county zoning ordinance to allow mining operations, paving the way for Luck Stone to begin the design and implementation of their planned quarry and associated facilities.

Luck Stone Director of Greenfield Development Ben Thompson recently provided an exclusive update on the status of the Chester Quarry project to the News & Reporter.