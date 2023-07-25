Brian Kane is hoping that the success of his team in 7-on-7s this summer is duplicated when its time for 11-on-11s this fall.

Kane is in his first year as the head coach of the Great Falls football team after serving on the staff of former coach Demarcus Simons the past two seasons. He has kept his team as busy as possible during the offseason with workouts and 7-on-7 passing camps. Those have gone well, with the Red Devils posting a 6-1 record. Who the team has beaten is significant, with the victories being over the likes of Buford, Fort Mill, Lancaster and Pageland Central (the one loss came to county and region rival Lewisville). The common thread among those schools is size, with all being considerably larger than Great Falls.