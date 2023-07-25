Brian Kane is hoping that the success of his team in 7-on-7s this summer is duplicated when its time for 11-on-11s this fall.
Kane is in his first year as the head coach of the Great Falls football team after serving on the staff of former coach Demarcus Simons the past two seasons. He has kept his team as busy as possible during the offseason with workouts and 7-on-7 passing camps. Those have gone well, with the Red Devils posting a 6-1 record. Who the team has beaten is significant, with the victories being over the likes of Buford, Fort Mill, Lancaster and Pageland Central (the one loss came to county and region rival Lewisville). The common thread among those schools is size, with all being considerably larger than Great Falls.
“Most of those schools have 30 or 40 kids out there and I’ve got 15,” Kane said. “My guys are doing ironman football. We’re embracing that mindset.”
That is pretty much how things will go when the regular season arrives, with most players likely going both ways. Kane said even his quarterback (Tremaine Caldwell) plays defense, getting snaps at safety this summer.
Overall, Kane thinks things have been “working out pretty well.” He said a lot of players are focusing “on the short term” and he’s getting them to take a longer and wider view of things. Kane is certainly doing that himself, as he is working to get a B team going this year. As of right now, he’s got enough players to do that and thinks it is a crucial step in terms of building the overall football program. It’s a bridge between rec football and high school but it also provides more experience and delivers players that are more ready to contribute when they get to the varsity level.
Kane also took about 10 of his players to a prospect camp at his alma mater (Coastal Carolina). That got some players seen and possibly opened doors for them down the line but it also put them on a college campus and gave them something to shoot for down the line.
Great Falls will open practice this Friday morning. The team will take part in a multi-team scrimmage on August 3 at Eau Claire (coached by Simons) that will include Irmo and North Central. On August 7, the Red Devils will go to Bethune-Bowman for a three-team scrimmage that will include Burke. In the Chester County Football Jamboree, Great Falls will take on Thornwell Charter. Kane plans to treat the Aug. 3 event more like a practice, but wants all the other pre-season action to operate like an actual game…when it will be 11-on-11. That’s what Kane wants Great Falls to be ready for.