Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week with another annual reminder about the danger and risks in our hot South Carolina summers.
Summer is a great time to be a dog. Long, warm days mean plenty of outdoor activities like swimming, hiking and playing.
It’s important to remember, however, that just like you, your canine companions can overheat. As a result, taking precautions in the spring and summer is critical. With paying attention to your dog’s behavior in the heat and preparation for the season, you can avoid a heat stroke.
What causes a heat stroke, you ask? The canine body operates best in a very narrow temperature range, usually from 99 to 102 degrees. Above 109, the body systems will become severely damaged.
Your dog’s temperature is tightly controlled by the hypothalamus, an area in the brain. Elevations in temperature can be caused either by endogenous factors (inside the body) or exogenous factors (outside the body.)
Fever occurs when the hypothalamus resets the normal body temperature higher as a result of infection or inflammation. It is initially a beneficial response, as it increases the ability of the immune system to destroy viruses and bacteria. With fever, trying to cool a dog down will not help, as the brain is controlling the body temperature. It will only lead to shivering as the body tries to rewarm to the new set point. This is uncomfortable and expends energy. Cooling is not recommended for fevers.
Heat stroke is caused by external factors such as a hot environment or overexertion in the heat. The brain set temperature is normal, but a dog is unable to cool effectively, and so the body temperature rises.
Dogs cool by two mechanisms – evaporation and conduction. Evaporation of heat occurs with heavy panting. Conduction occurs when a hot dog lies on a cool surface and heat is transferred. Dogs sweat very minimally and only through their footpads, so this is not a significant means of cooling.
Heat stroke progresses through three stages. It begins with heat stress. Initially, a dog will pant heavily, seek a cool surface and drink water to bring his body temperature down.
If a dog can’t do these things or cannot do them effectively (such as being left in a hot car), heat stress develops into heat exhaustion. The panting becomes much faster, heart rate elevates, the gums become red and tacky and the body temperature is likely greater than 106 degrees.
If these signs go unaddressed, heat stroke develops. Body temperature exceeds 109 degrees. A dog will vomit, have severe diarrhea, begin to seizure and collapse.
Any dog can have heat strokes, but some breeds are more prone to developing problems. Brachycephalic breeds like Bulldogs, Boston Terriers, Boxers, Shih Tzus, Pugs and Pekingese are more at risk for heat stroke because of their short noses and pushed in faces. So you can see how overheating is prone to happen very quickly in these type breeds.
Another thing to consider is whether your dog is conditioned enough to be in the heat. Dogs who are not accustomed to exercise and exert themselves in hot weather can suffer heat stroke very rapidly. This is especially true if they are overweight or elderly.
Most commonly, any dog left in an unventilated car in temperatures above 65 degrees can suffer from heat stroke. This is most often seen in the spring and summer when the temperature can be deceiving.
When looking for signs of heat stroke, be aware that heat stroke is not immediate. Symptoms begin with heavy panting and restlessness. This progresses to weakness and collapse, followed by profuse vomiting. Often bloody diarrhea and seizures can develop in the late stages. Once heat stroke goes untreated, every bodily system becomes involved and shock develops. With the lack of oxygen being delivered to the tissue in the body every organ will begin to shut down. Liver damage occurs due to shock. Most dogs suffering heat stroke will have low blood glucose levels due to liver damage. Brain tissue is also affected, leading to swelling of neurons. This can cause stupor, seizures, coma and death. Every system of the body feels the effects of heat stroke, making prompt care imperative to recovery.
Treatment of true heatstroke must be rapid and aggressive. Immediately cool your dog if you suspect heat exhaustion. With a hose or in a bathtub, wet your dog down with cold water thoroughly, especially the paw pads and thinly haired areas like the stomach. This dissipates heat quicker. If you are outdoors and near a body of water, a quick dip can help bring down the temperature. After cooling, take your dog to the veterinarian. Do not wait to see if he improves, as heat stroke can be deadly in a matter of hours. The prognosis is always guarded, as uncontrolled hyperthermia leads to multiple organ damage.
Make sure when your dog is outside that he has shade and plenty of fresh water. Keeping it cold and fresh may encourage your dog to drink more. Replenish it often and add ice cubes. A kiddie pool filled with cold water is also an excellent way for the water-loving canines to keep cool.