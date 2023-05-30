From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
Michael Dwayne Pressley, 41, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on May 22.
Osman Antonio Lara, 27, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle and driving without a license first offense on May 23.
John Corinthian Wynn, 44, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on May 23.
Jesus Rodriguez, 22, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and driving under the influence first offense on May 24.
Dakota Jay Turley, 26, was charged with resisting arrest, shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less and trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request on May 24.
Brad Theodore Woods, 43, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights second or subsequent offense; Sex Offender Registry violation (failure to register) first offense; and driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status on May 24.
Bobby Bland, 18, was charged with assault and battery third degree on May 25.
Sherad Antonio Feaster, 18, was charged with children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person; and three counts of attempted murder on May 25.
Lesharah Johnson, 42, was charged with malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on May 25.
Randy O’Neil Smith Jr., 34, was charged with two counts of contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on May 25.
Reco White Jr., 20, was charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and attempted murder on May 25.
Roland Laonzo Cobourne, 19, was picked up on a fugitive from justice warrant, non-criminal on May 26.
Derrick D. Stokes, 25, was charged with manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense; and driving under suspension first offense on May 26.
Christopher Douglas West, 36, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on May 26.
Joshua Kyle Brunet, 34, was charged with disorderly conduct and was picked up on a bench warrant for failure to appear for disorderly conduct on May 27.
Demarrion D. Dixon, 18, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on May 27.
Kelvin A. Cartledge, 46, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle on the highway without registration and license due to delinquency, driving under the influence first offense and driving under suspension first offense on May 28.
Nicholas Jair Chambers, 26, was charged with first degree harassment on May 28.
Sandy Rena Fowler, 33, was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request on May 28.