Showtime Theatre Company’s mission is to engage, inspire, entertain, and challenge students and participants of all ages in a constructive and positive learning environment. Showtime Theatre received a grant from the C.H and Anna Lutz Foundation for 20 new wireless microphone systems and an audio mixing soundboard. The equipment was recently used for “Moana Jr.” and will be used for the upcoming show “Matilda” July 14-16 and July 21-23. Tickets are available online at showtimetheatercompany.com. Showtime Theatre is a place for children from Chester and York counties, who have a passion to sing, act and dance. Showtime Theater is grateful to the Lutz Foundation for the generous grant.
Herbert and Anna Lutz Foundation supports Matilda The Musical
bgarner
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today