Along with the graduation gifts and oh yeah, the diploma, Chester High School Salutatorian Allison Rebekah Wade, Valedictorian Christian Michael Howze and Principal Dr. Duane Graham gave the Class of ’23 some of their words of wisdom at the recent Chester Senior High School Graduation ceremony. In the case of the Val and Sal, these were observations gleaned from a 12-year career as a student; in Dr. Graham’s case, it was wisdom from somewhat more years than that.

Following the comments along the lines of ‘Wow, Class of ’23 we finally made it after 12 long years’, Allison Wade set out to give her classmates the benefit of what she learned in school, which included stepping out of comfort zones and proceeding without fear.