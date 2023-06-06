Along with the graduation gifts and oh yeah, the diploma, Chester High School Salutatorian Allison Rebekah Wade, Valedictorian Christian Michael Howze and Principal Dr. Duane Graham gave the Class of ’23 some of their words of wisdom at the recent Chester Senior High School Graduation ceremony. In the case of the Val and Sal, these were observations gleaned from a 12-year career as a student; in Dr. Graham’s case, it was wisdom from somewhat more years than that.
Following the comments along the lines of ‘Wow, Class of ’23 we finally made it after 12 long years’, Allison Wade set out to give her classmates the benefit of what she learned in school, which included stepping out of comfort zones and proceeding without fear.
“At the start of high school, I clung to what was comfortable. I missed out on so much simply because I was afraid to step out of my comfort zone. I had to learn how to let go and not focus on my fears. It took me two whole years to figure out that not every grade will be perfect, and every single minute of my life does not have to be devoted to schoolwork. Just in these last few months, I’ve done so many things that I would not have been able to do if I had continued to commit all of my time to schoolwork. Because I can tell you right now: freshman Ally would not have stayed out until three in the morning on Prom Night,” she said.
She then talked about the accomplishments of the Class of ’23: two Palmetto Fellows recipients, multiple dual enrollment and multiple honors graduates and numerous other graduates who have received scholarship offers.
“However we are not accomplished in academics alone: there are multiple state and region champions. There are also several small business owners and future entrepreneurs. In short, we are a class with many talents,” she said.
“All of this could not have been done without the gracious help of our teachers, coaches, mentors and families. So thank you.
“If you could not already tell by our accomplishments in the present, we have a very bright future...We are going to go out into the world and make a difference.
The Chester High Salutatorian closed her speech by telling her classmates, “In the words of Taylor Swift, the scary news is, you’re on your own now. The cool news is, you’re on your own now.”
Valedictorian Christian Howze told his classmates, “the diplomas that we will receive today are reflective and a culmination of all our hard work, and should not be taken lightly.
“Our class has had a very unique high school experience…I recall that day in 2020 when we found out we would be getting a two-week vacation from school, or so we thought…Despite the pandemic, we are here today, sitting in the seats we are in, but we could not have done so without some encouragement along the way. On behalf of myself and my class, I would like to thank all of the parents, grandparents, siblings…teachers, administrators and staff members…I would like to personally thank my family for supporting me, especially my mom, my siblings, my aunts and my grandparents; my whole family, and thank you to my friends also.
“I can only imagine how far the Class of 2023 will go…I see success stories of today and tomorrow sitting here before me…despite all the challenges we have faced, collectively and personally, we have worked together and independently to succeed and make our little town of Chester proud. We have maintained a sense of community through the pandemic, through racial injustice, both locally and nationally…and even after the loss of a dearly beloved and cherished classmate and friend, Meme, who we deeply, deeply miss…despite the naysayers, this is a day to be celebrated. Today is a day that can never be taken from you. Celebrate it,” he said.
Chester High Principal Dr. Duane Graham told his graduates it was a special day, an anticipated day, one that should serve as a springboard to new heights. He remembered his own graduation in the same gym 35 years earlier. He remembered wondering how the time had gone by so fast, what he would do with his life and thinking that the odds were stacked against a young man coming out of high school from a relatively poor family. He wondered where to go and how to find success.
“I know that you are asking the question: how do you define success? Motivational speaker Zig Ziglar defines it like this: success is when opportunity meets preparation. Success does not happen because we go to a specific college, or decide to take a job with a particular corporation. Success happens when we attentively set goals for ourselves, when we make up our minds to prepare ourselves for those goals and begin taking active steps for them. Success requires us to take advantage of every opportunity to learn and to improve ourselves. Success requires us reflecting periodically to make sure we are still in alignment with the goals we have set. Success sometimes involved taking a critical look at you and deciding on the things that you need to change.
“Class of 2023, now on this big day, your life takes an exciting turn. There are two paths ahead of you: one leads to preparation for a fulfilling career. The other leads to a permanent residence in your parents’ home. You must decide the path that you choose to embark. Everything in your life up to this moment has depended on parents or other caregivers. Class of 2023, you have greatness inside of you,” Dr. Graham said.
Two members of the class who were lost along the way were also remembered as La’Darius Wylie and Ternay’ja Murphy were both mentioned and a moment of silence was observed in their honor.
At Lewisville, there were 89 graduates…but there should have been 90.
Collin Roberts would have been a member of the Class of 2023. He died after a brave battle against brain cancer in 2021, but his spirit and attitude were remembered by all on hand.
“Collin Roberts will not walk the stage once,” said Senior Class President Braxton Seegars. “He will walk it 89 times.”
Seegars remembered that Roberts “used all his minutes to enjoy life.” He urged his fellow classmates to be ambitious and to live life to the fullest. He quoted the lyrics to “You can’t take me” by Bryan Adams to make the point.
“If you can’t catch a wave then you’re never going to ride.”
He also recalled some of the challenges the class faced. The group was nearing the end of its freshman year when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, sending students home for virtual learning for months. Even once they returned, there were “Plexiglass prisons.” Then as sophomores, Seegars recalled that a manhunt for murderer Tyler Terry turned their campus into a law enforcement headquarters for two weeks. Despite all that, the students came out the other side.
“I love all of you,” he said.
Salutatorian Nolan Rachels talked about the “divisive society” he and his classmates were set to walk into and said it is not what they all imagined it would be as children. That doesn’t mean the hope and promise they all saw in the world as children can’t still become a reality, he said. Rachels also took the occasion of his speech to thank both his family at home and his extended school family.
“Our families’ belief in our abilities propelled us forward. We were never alone in this journey…I have the deepest gratitude to teachers, administrators and support staff…you encouraged us to reach for the stars. Thank you for believing in us even when we doubted ourselves,” Rachels said.
Valedictorian Ethan Turner opened by joking that he wished he’d taken a public speaking class. He then told classmates that graduation should not be viewed as an ending but a beginning.
“Let it be the first of many accomplishments in your life,” he said.
Turner said that though he was a valedictorian, he “actually did not know it all.” He talked about being an 11-year-old student and getting a score on a test that barely eclipsed his own age (he made a 16). He didn’t like how that felt and didn’t want to fail at anything again. So he poured himself into his schoolwork. That obviously paid off but he said it often came at the expense of time with family and friends. He said striking a balance was important.
“Learn to be where your feet are,” he said.
In a sense, it was also a graduation for Principal Tammy Snipes as she prepared step down and enter retirement. She predicted big things for the class of 2023.
“(This class is) ready to activate Lion mode and attack the challenges before them,” she said.
She said she hoped her students and learned something from her as she has from them. She may not be up on the latest TikTok dances, but said she has learned to enjoy most of the music her students listen to. There is one thing she hopes they all realize.
“You can always come home. Once a Lion, always a Lion.”
Editor Travis Jenkins co-wrote this article.