They didn’t seem to give it much consideration, but Chester City Council was asked to consider making changes to the City’s recycling policy.
At a recent meeting, City Public Works Director Reggie McBeth addressed the Council. He said recycling had changed over the years and that many of the items the City had collected were no longer profitable.
“Over the last 10 years, it makes no money,” he said. “I am recommending that we amend our policy to pick up cardboard only and remove the recycling bins.”
Presently, the City picks up newspaper, metal, magazines, aluminum and plastic. McBeth said, though, there is no market for most of those materials. He has to pay someone to haul the items off.
Mayor Wanda Stringfellow said a lot of people in the City do recycle. She also wondered if eliminating recycling on the recommended materials would actually save any money, since mixing it in with all the other household trash would mean a higher price to pay at the landfill.
“If it goes in with the residential waste, will that cost balance out in what we pay at the landfill?” she asked.
The City pays $45 a ton at the landfill and spends about $270 a month to have all recycling materials (other than cardboard) towed away. McBeth said the cost might actually balance out now but said the contract for having materials carried off is also going to be going up. It might not equal big savings, but it could also add up over time.
Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd said there are other considerations with a decision of that nature, including the impact on the environment.
“We don’t want to go backwards on recycling,” Stringfellow said. “I’m not sure about sending that message.”
McBeth reiterated it was just an item he was offering for consideration. The Council did not vote either way, taking the item as information only.