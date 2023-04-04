Should Chester County students walk the graduation stage somewhere other than Chester County?
That is a question currently being mulled by the Chester County School District. Soon-to-be graduates and their parents were recently sent a letter of interest by the school district asking for feedback on the idea of having commencement exercises for all three high schools at the Winthrop Coliseum. Other counties have had single-site graduations for years with a great deal of success. Presently, Chester, Lewisville and Great Falls High Schools have graduations on their own campuses. Under ideal situations, graduates walk across a stage in their respective football stadiums. Doing so allows for larger crowds, obviously, but the weather is not always cooperative.
There have been many occasions when graduation has had to move inside to gyms or cafeterias and that presents a problem. At that point, seating becomes limited and each student is given a sparse allotment of tickets to give to friends and family. Graduation is a hallmark event that is the joyous culmination of 12 years of hard work. It is certainly understandable that students want to share that proud moment with as many people as possible.
The thing is, Chester County currently does not have a venue suitable to host all three high schools and provide unlimited seating. That’s where Winthrop comes into the equation. The coliseum there can accommodate more than 6,000 people, or about 20 percent of Chester County’s total population. With the tentative plan being to space the graduations of the three schools out there, every student could bring as many guests as they like. From what the school district told us (see story on A1) taking the festivities to Winthrop would actually cost LESS than renting stages and other costs for three separate, on-campus graduations.
There is still a lingering question about whether this is the right thing to do. We think there is something special about getting your diploma on the campus where you earned it. Gathering in the halls you walked for four years with your classmates one last time is something most folks will always remember fondly.
There is also the law of unintended consequences. Rock Hill isn’t a long drive by any stretch, but having it anywhere other than nearby is going to exclude some folks from attending. Once you put graduation in Rock Hill, you are providing an economic boost to an out-of-county locale with local tax dollars. There are obviously more dining options and potential party rental venues in Rock Hill, so most people will probably just dine and have parties there. They might have done so anyway, but many people that would have kept those activities local will spend their money there instead of here. That doesn’t even touch on the number of people that have already paid for graduation announcements announcing the location of commencement exercises as being at local high schools.
What we really recognize, though, is that opinion on this subject doesn’t really matter. The Chester County School District is doing the right thing by collecting feedback. It’s not our day, it is the day for graduates and their families. If they are asked, “Should we move graduation to the Winthrop Coliseum” and respond with a “yes,” that is where it should be.