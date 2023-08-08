from STAFF REPORTS
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office stopped an in-progress armed burglary over the weekend.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
from STAFF REPORTS
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office stopped an in-progress armed burglary over the weekend.
Early on Saturday morning (at approximately 4:32 a.m.) deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress at a residence on McLure Woods Drive in the City of Chester.
Deputies were able to arrive at the residence within minutes and when they did, they found James Boatwright inside.
Per a release from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Boatwright had used force to enter the residence and was armed with a knife.
Within seconds of entering the home, the deputies were able to take Boatwright into custody and safely secure the victim, who was hiding in the bedroom closet.
James Boatwright was booked into the Chester County Detention Center and Deputies have charged Boatwright with first degree burglary.
As of Tuesday morning he was still being held in the Chester County Detention Center. He was denied bond on his charges.