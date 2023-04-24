ROCK HILL — Mr. Darryl C. Irby, 54, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Mount Holly United Methodist Church with Rev. J. Wayne Smith Jr. officiating. The family received friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Burial was in Lando Cemetery immediately following the service.
Born in Rock Hill, S.C., Mr. Irby was the son of the late Roland Nelson Irby and the late Carole Wilson Irby. He was also preceded in death by his son, Carlton Bud Irby; and his aunt, Norma Wilson.
He was owner/operator of Irby Irrigation. He was an avid dirt track racer, enjoyed playing disc golf, loved the outdoors and all nature and was a grill master. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, and was a kind and tender-hearted man. He attended Mount Holly United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his significant other, Susan Roof; his brother, Bryan (Stephanie) Irby; two daughters, Shana (Will) Reinhardt and Ashley (Corey) Starnes, all of Rock Hill, S.C.; three grandchildren, Lexi Reinhardt, Kix Reinhardt and Ada James Starnes; his nephew, Mitchell Timmons; his niece, Megan Timmons (Blake Lowery); and his great-nephew, Jackson Lowery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Irby's name to Mt. Holly United Methodist Church, 1996 Mt. Holly Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.