ROCK HILL — Mr. Darryl C. Irby, 54, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Mount Holly United Methodist Church with Rev. J. Wayne Smith Jr. officiating. The family received friends prior to the service from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Burial was in Lando Cemetery immediately following the service.

