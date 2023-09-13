How you going to keep ‘em down on the farm? You don’t have to. If you are looking for farm-fresh products, look no further than downtown Chester to the Hazelwood Farms General Store, which opened recently.
The N&R caught up with prop. Ethan Bedford on the afternoon of the weekend-long Grand Opening festivities.
He said Hazelwood Farms started their farm store about three years ago, and the idea to open a general store – modeled on the old-timey feel of what a true “general store” used to be – grew from tat.
“We were getting into these markets in all of these small towns, and everybody loved the idea, everywhere we went, of a general store. If you go back years ago, there was one store that you went to that had local stuff that you could buy, and it was a good product.
“The downtown area here is growing and we wanted to be a part of it, and we wanted to contribute, and we thought ‘how can we do that?’ And we all sat down and decided a general store would be the best way to do it,” Bedford said. “We could bring in fresh local meats from our farm, our dairy products, we could bring in other local products: you can go to our farm (located on Great Falls Highway), drive a 50-mile radius, and go to everywhere we get these products from,” he said.
“Everything is either farm-raised or hand-picked or something, it is all just as local and fresh as we can get it,” Bedford said.
He said everything the store carries is unique. “These aren’t products that you can go to Wal-Mart and get, or go to a normal store and get. For example, we have our Grade A raw milk, we have our beef, which is grass-fed and pasture-raised and the pork is the same way,” he said.
He explained about one of the products the store offers, raw milk.
“You can do anything you want to with raw milk. You can drink it, you can cook with it, you can make cheeses out of it, you can make butters out of it. It is phenomenal for every aspect.
“Ram milk is just that – straight from the cow. There is no pasteurization process, it is mil that is chilled down to 34 degrees and then is bottled. And that all happens right at our farm, and we distribute it to this store and many other stores like that,” he said.
The store also offers honey Rock Hill producers, pasture-raised eggs and preserves from Hazelwood Farms and a selection of Fishing Creek Creamery flavored goat cheese, among other wonderful products.
Bedford said the prices of the items are a little higher than your average grocery store, but the quality is higher as well, and you can’t beat local.
The Hazelwood Farms meats are competitive in pricing with other local meat producers like nearby Watson Farms, Bedford said and they have pork and beef, with chicken coming from a producer in nearby Blythewood.
The store is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, open Wednesdays through Fridays 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bedford said the best way to know what the general store is carrying is to come and visit.
“We’re going to keep a steady flow of everything we have, but we are constantly going to be adding new things. People can also keep up with us on Facebook at Hazelwood Farms Dairy or they can visit our website, www.hazelwoodfarms.com.
Ethan Bedford advised that every time you drink raw milk, like the milk sold at the Hazelwood Farms general store, you have to shake the bottle, because the cream rises to the top.
When it comes to quality local products, the Bedford family is making sure that is happening at their general store, too.