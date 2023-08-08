Scotty Steen- A 1990 graduate of Great Falls High School, Steen coached middle school football in Great Falls with John Smith and Robbie Yarborough and helped out with the varsity Red Devils on Friday nights. Steen played rugby at the University of South Carolina and began his teaching career at McCormick High School, where he was part of the football coaching staff. From 1997-2002, Steen coached JV girls basketball, girls track and football at Goose Creek High School.
He returned to his alma mater in 2002 and was part of a coaching staff that helped guide the Red Devils to the Class A upperstate title game (2004), the Class A state title game in 2007 and multiple other deep playoff runs. He was head coach for two years, he coached softball from 2002-2005, has been the head boys track coach since 2006 and coaches social studies.
Phil Wright- Phil Graduated from Chester Sr. High School in 1973. He dedicated 4 years of participation in football, basketball, baseball and track. He attended and graduated Gardner Webb College in 1977. He was a walk on for the football team as a freshman in the tight end position and he earned scholarship status to play defense for the remainder of his college career.
At 6’5” 248lbs, he benched 425lbs and ran 4.8 (40 yard dash.)
After marrying his high school sweetheart, Paula Revis, he began teaching Science and coaching track at Chester Sr. High School. He then worked in retail construction businesses until retirement. They have one son Phillip, who resides in Lexington SC, with his wife Kelly and their two children, Ava 13 and Isaac 6.
Phil coached throughout the community in the Dixie Youth Baseball leagues and played softball for many years.
He was the Campaign Chairman for the Chester Area United Way and volunteered with St Jude’s during their Fundraising campaigns.
Phil is known for his skills of renovating old homes. He and his father, John Wright renovated their first old home on York Street where they lived for 25 years. He then renovated their retirement home built in 1898 which is on York Street as well.
Phil plans to continue to work in Shipping & Receiving (part time) with Sloan Industries of Chester SC. where John Michael Indoor and Outdoor Kitchens are built & shipped all over the world. He also plans to continue spending time with his family and friends and playing golf when time allows.
Leon and Trina McFadden- The recent Lewisville Hall of Fame “Once a Lion Always A Lion” award winners are at most every Lewisville sporting event giving their support and cheers to the student-athletes of Lewisville High School. Even when not at a sporting even they are always supporting the Lewisville Lions. From Trina’s Lion Paw earrings or the endless collection of Leon’s Lewisville hats, they support Lewisville: from Niagara Falls to the Panama Canal, from the Florida Keys to Alaska, they proudly represent Lewisville everywhere they go and share Lewisville’s proud history to all who ask.
From moral support, a pat on the back, financial assistance, and their steady presence at Lewisville games and events are the hallmarks of Leon and Trina’s commitment to all things Lewisville. If you look around at the banners hanging in Lewisville’s gym and with the exception of the Girls’ 1959 State Championship in Basketball, they have witnessed and celebrated every championship hanging on the walls. They are both honored and humbled to be part of the Lion legacy.
The answer to why they do so much for the school is a simple one.
“We believe in giving back. This is our community, our home, and these are our kids, our future. If we aren’t willing to invest in our own, why should anyone else? Never underestimate what your time, encouragement, and support mean to our young people. Whatever we’ve given to Lewisville has come back to us a hundred times over in friendships and priceless memories and we wouldn’t want it any other way.”