Scotty Steen- A 1990 graduate of Great Falls High School, Steen coached middle school football in Great Falls with John Smith and Robbie Yarborough and helped out with the varsity Red Devils on Friday nights. Steen played rugby at the University of South Carolina and began his teaching career at McCormick High School, where he was part of the football coaching staff. From 1997-2002, Steen coached JV girls basketball, girls track and football at Goose Creek High School.

He returned to his alma mater in 2002 and was part of a coaching staff that helped guide the Red Devils to the Class A upperstate title game (2004), the Class A state title game in 2007 and multiple other deep playoff runs. He was head coach for two years, he coached softball from 2002-2005, has been the head boys track coach since 2006 and coaches social studies.