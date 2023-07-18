Several citizens with issues concerning the Gateway District Steering Committee aired those concerns at the July Chester County Council meeting, the same meeting where the third re-work of the Gateway Steering Committee enabling act was passed by council.
The provisions of the enabling act allow for non-Chester County residents who are stakeholders in the county to serve on the committee, which is an advisory body to council.
During the general public comment period, Nathan Smith, who lives in the Gateway District delineated by the Gateway District Master Plan, said he has been getting calls form citizens who want to know if the Gateway District is expanding their boundaries and they want to know how they can serve on the Gateway Steering Committee? He said he asked a t a Steering Committee meeting how a person can be selected to serve on the Committee, and he was told there was a waiting list, but when he spoke with Chester County Administrator Brian Hester, he learned there was not a waiting list.
“I started asking questions of everyone I saw ‘do you think that non-residents should serve on this committee before even considering Chester residents to serve?’ Every single person I spoke to said you should consider residents before non-residents.
“And there is a way to make that happen: we can invite our non-resident stakeholders on the Gateway Steering Committee to participate during the Steering Committee meetings, and give their valuable input,” Smith said.
He added he was not against anyone on the Steering Committee, but the issue is keeping others out of participating who want to be a part of the committee.
He also pointed out the Steering Committee was a public committee, but their meeting time of Wednesdays at 10 a.m. means the majority of the public finds it difficult to attend. Also, the minutes of the Committee are not published online.
“That leaves me to go and try to figure what’s going on, so I can give everybody answers,” Smith said. “There needs to be transparency.”
Liz Odum and her husband also live within the Gateway District, and they own a business within the District.
“Let me start out by saying there are many citizens in Chester County who would like to join the Gateway Steering Committee. How are people chosen and how do they join the Committee? When I asked the County Administrator, he said to call Chester County Councilman John Agee. This is a committee, not a commission, but John Agee shouldn’t decide and truthfully, shouldn’t attend the meetings, since the committee ultimately reports to the council, and his active participation, along with other councilmembers, creates an obvious conflict of interest,” Odum said.
“I’m not aware of invitations and advertisements being made available to the public, so joining (the Steering Committee) is a mystery that shouldn’t be. How does one attend a meeting? I ask, because I’m not even aware there is a schedule of meetings being made available to the public. The last agenda on the Gateway Steering Committee posted to the county website are dated Feb. 3, 2021. There should be prompt and detailed accountability to the public regarding when these meetings are scheduled, agendas, what ensued at the meetings and any advisory suggestions proposed to state department and county government,” Odum said.
She added in 2022 and 2023 the only information provided to the public about the Gateway Steering Committee has been via stories in The N&R, “identifying committee frustrations about lack of membership, inabilities to have a quorum, inadequate county assistance, and a desire to allow people from other counties join the committee. One week, there are vacancies and nobody wants to join and the next week there is a sudden waiting list to join. It doesn’t make sense,” she said.
Odum added the perception is the committee is cherry-picking who they want in the group without regard to what is in the best interest for all Chester County citizens, and most importantly, those citizens in the Gateway District.
She said the proposed enabling act will allow for an “official exclusionary practice” by allowing new members to be appointed by existing members, “thereby creating a lack of diversity in ideas, experiences and demographic backgrounds from those living within Chester County.”
She said she hopes that county council realizes that those citizens living within the Gateway District should take priority among those interested in serving on the Steering Committee.
“Who better to have thoughts and ideas than someone who lives there?” she asked.
She added no one knows much about the Gateway Steering Committee “and it certainly doesn’t have arms wide open.” She believes the re-worked enabling act does not benefit the public and “comes across as a way of keeping things going the same old way, selective and stagnant.”
As reported to council by County Administrator Brian Hester, the amended Gateway District Steering Committee Enabling Act addresses some of the concerns that citizens expressed.
A provision in the original act that allowed appointed committee members to continue to serve until they voluntarily resigned, was removed from the act.
A provision that members serve no more than three consecutive two-year terms before rotating off for a year was amended to include unless county council uses its discretion to allow a member to serve longer, “if the decision is deemed by council to be in the best interest of the county,” Hester commented.
The amendment clarified that steering committee members can be appointed by recommendation from existing members of the committee, the County Administrator or his designee or Chester County Councilmembers. Recommendations must be ratified by county council.
The amendment clarifies that no more than four of the 13 members of the Steering Committee can be non-residents, but must be stakeholders in the Gateway District, such as a business owner.
In answer to a question by Councilman Budda Killian, Steering Committee Chair Sylvia Jennings said nine of the 13 members on the Committee live in Chester County, and the other four are stakeholders with property owned in Chester County and in the Gateway District.
The Steering Committee will now report to the County Administrator and make their recommendations to him, which he will bring before council.
In an effort for more transparency, Hester reported that notice of all Steering Committee meetings will be published on the county website or the local newspaper of record at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Minutes of the Steering Committee meetings will be included in the county council packets, which are online for citizens to download and view. All Steering Committee meetings are open to the public.
Hester told council, “I have been working with the Steering Committee, they have three projects that they are working on; a major one of these is the lighting projects. The Committee has done a fantastic job of finding ways to fund those, working with the state and other resources to be able to fund these lighting projects,” he said.
After listing some of the contributions members of the Gateway Steering Committee, including the ones that are not Chester County residents, have made to Chester County, Chair Jennings commented, “we have really good people (on the Steering Committee) that have worked to do good things in the community and they are doing their very best to provide for Chester County.”