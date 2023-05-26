Great Falls Heart & Soul wants to hear from citizens
Great Falls citizens the Heart & Soul community revitalization group wants to hear from you.
Chester County Councilman Mike Vaughn, who is also a member of the Great Falls Heart & Soul community revitalization program, provided a Heart & Soul update to the Great Falls Town Council recently.
Hart and Soul describes itself as a ‘a resident-driven process that engages the entire population of a town in identifying what they love most about their community, what future they want for it, and how to achieve it.’
From the Great Falls H&S website: ‘The Great Falls Heart & Soul reconnects people with what they love most about the town of Great Falls and translates those personal & emotional connections into a blueprint for the future community decisions. We want to know what the future looks like for Great Falls and how to achieve it.’
Vaughn said the Great Falls Heart & Soul group recently took instruction on the “story gathering” phase of their training.
This is a phase where the H&S members will gather stories from their focus area, which are the citizens inside the Great Falls school attendance area.
Vaughn said he has begun his own story gathering, getting some ideas and issues from Town Councilmember Roddy Leonhardt and long-time Great Falls citizens Dan Peach and Larry Loflin.
“You can expect someone to call you soon and ask to get your story,” Vaughn told the council and the citizens in attendance at the meeting.
“Story gathering is about planning. We’re focusing on gathering key information for the later steps of Heart & Soul. We are doing the same thing that has been done in the other towns (with a Heart & Soul initiative), we’re just following the process.
“We're trying to find out what's important in our community, and also what are the concerns of our community? And also, what are actions we can take to address those concerns?”
The stories gathered from residents will lead to the development of some Heart & Soul Statements that identify what matters most and what residents love about the town. The statements will inform decision makers in the town as well as guide the Heart & Soul community initiative’s plans of action for Great Falls.
Check the Great Falls Heart & Soul website at https://www.greatfallsscheartandsoul.org for more details.