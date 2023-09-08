The newly formed Greater Piedmont S.C. Association of REALTIST (GPSCAR) serving York, Chester and Lancaster counties in S.C. received its official membership charter from the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) during its 76th annual conference held August 5, 2023, in Houston, TX.
GPSCAR will be holding its first official general membership meeting on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., in the Family Trust Center Community Room, Rock Hill, SC. The current members and elected officers will be presented at that time. All parties interested in joining the GPSCAR chapter are invited to attend.
The creation of a local chapter of NAREB in the Piedmont Region of SC was seen as a needed and worthwhile opportunity, and thus a main goal of its current President elect, Joetta I. Talford. Talford is the founder and Broker-in-Charge of Talford Realty International, located in Rock Hill, S.C. She has been involved in the real estate industry for over 17 years and realized the benefits that could be gained by the presence and work of a NAREB chapter here in the Piedmont Region.
To date, NAREB reports there are approximately 90 local chapters of NAREB, located throughout 33 states. This includes chapters in Greenville, Charleston, and Columbia, S.C., as well as Charlotte, N.C. The 14 founding members of this chapter include: Joetta Talford, Stephanie Haselrig, Andrea Fripp, Dawn Johnson, Sherika Beamon, Jeremy Allen, Candace Thompson, Colin Fitzgerald, Bonnie Harris, E. Michelle Perry, Ola Martin, Jonika Joseph, Kevin Thompson, etc. who represent members from local and national real estate offices, mortgage companies, and insurance firms.
As a local chapter of NAREB, The Greater Piedmont SC Association of REALTIST will support the national NAREB’s mission and bring together associated professionals in the real estate industry to promote the meaningful exchange of ideas about the business of real estate and how best to make home ownership affordable, sustainable and attainable for the local Piedmont County S.C. clientele.
The National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Inc. (NAREB) was founded in 1947 as an equal opportunity and civil rights advocacy organization for African American real estate professionals, consumers, and communities in America. Their goal is to provide “Democracy in Housing”.