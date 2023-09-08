The newly formed Greater Piedmont S.C. Association of REALTIST (GPSCAR) serving York, Chester and Lancaster counties in S.C. received its official membership charter from the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) during its 76th annual conference held August 5, 2023, in Houston, TX.

GPSCAR will be holding its first official general membership meeting on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., in the Family Trust Center Community Room, Rock Hill, SC. The current members and elected officers will be presented at that time. All parties interested in joining the GPSCAR chapter are invited to attend.