Serendipity Club memberships
The Great Falls Serendipity Club has opened its membership to new members.
The club is open to all women of the Great Falls area ages 18 years and older.
The club meets on the third Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. at the Great Falls War Memorial Building, 401 Dearborn St., Great Falls. The membership is encouraged to be civic-minded and of service to the needs and improvements to beautify the community. In addition to the monthly business items, the club attempts to have a guest speaker or demonstration of an idea that would be of interest to the club. Anyone interested can contact Melody Noland at 803-209-3667.
Great Falls 4-H leaders
The Great Falls 4-H is in need of leaders. The program areas include, but are not limited to, STEM and agriculture (plants, science, nature, robotics, etc.); healthy living (cooking, fitness, nutrition, teen leadership, etc.); and civic engagement (community involvement, visual arts, etc.) 4-H believes in the power of young people. Will you be the volunteer to bring out that power? Interested persons should call Kesha Horton at 803-524-4174, e-mail to GF4Hclub@yahoo.com or look on Facebook at chestersc4h.
GRASP Crisis Relief Center
If you or someone you know is struggling to pay bills or purchase food, please call us at 803-482-4407. GRASP may be able to help with your utility bill, some prescriptions and/or food from our pantry. GRASP is located at 802 Dearborn St. in Great Falls. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
GRASP Thrift Shop
The GRASP Thrift Shop is located at 601 Dearborn St., Great Falls. Everyone is invited to stop by and check out the gently-used items that have been donated. The shop has great deals on clothing, household items, furniture and more. Store hours will be Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations will be taken on Thursdays from 12 to 5 p.m.
Lions Club selling brooms
The Great Falls Lions Club is selling brooms. Brooms are $10 and $12. Children’s mops are $5 and a child’s broom is $7. Both items are available at Spratt Savings & Loan in Great Falls and Great Falls Tax Service.
Fairfield Fire needs volunteers
The Fairfield County Volunteer Fire Service needs firefighters, drive/operators, on scene support, administration and fire prevention. Volunteers must be at least 16-years-old. You don’t have to fight fire to help! For more information, call 803-712-1070.
Agape Hospice needs volunteers
Volunteers are love in motion — make a change in your community. Can you spare a few hours a month to help hospice patients and families in your community? Call Kay G. Lee at 803-517-2021 or e-mail to kaylee@agapehospice.com and find out about the many rewarding opportunities available by volunteering with Agape Hospice.
Children’s sewing class
Evangelist Deborah Nelson Moore will hold a beginner’s arts and crafts and sewing workshop for children ages eight and older who are interested in learning how to sew. The workshop will be held from noon to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month. Call 482-4665 to reserve supplies for the class.