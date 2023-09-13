A six-week Grief Support Group, led by group facilitator David Bannon, is being offered free of charge at the Fort Lawn Community Center beginning October 5th.

Have you lost someone? Grief can seem overwhelming. The loss may leave us feeling abandoned, misunderstood, broken and alone. Often support seems to vanish when we need it most. Yet we are not alone. Others also know sorrow. They walk their own paths of hurt and pain.