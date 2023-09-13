A six-week Grief Support Group, led by group facilitator David Bannon, is being offered free of charge at the Fort Lawn Community Center beginning October 5th.
Have you lost someone? Grief can seem overwhelming. The loss may leave us feeling abandoned, misunderstood, broken and alone. Often support seems to vanish when we need it most. Yet we are not alone. Others also know sorrow. They walk their own paths of hurt and pain.
Our group provides a calm and safe place to grieve, share with others who mourn, and face a world without our loved ones. Registration is required and attending all six meetings is recommended. The group is provided at no charge by the Fort Lawn Community Center. Call 803- 872-4491 to register or contact David Bannon at ddbannon@gmail.com.
Group facilitator David Bannon lost his 26-year-old daughter in 2015. He is the author of the ECPA bestseller “Wounded in Spirit” and “Songs on the Death of Children”.