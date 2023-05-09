Great Falls Town Council recently heard a report about a lack of firefighters that is so pronounced the Town sometimes goes without proper coverage. They got some good news at the same meeting about the police department.
Interim Chief Randy St. Clair announced that his department, for the first time in a long time, was fully up to staff with five full-time officers.
“We are running full-time and these are all first class officers that could be working anywhere. They like the direction and vision of the town,” St. Clair said.
“I don’t know how we did it, but thank you for being here,” said Councilman Bradd Lyles.
Last summer, then police chief Jeremy Vinson talked about attrition in his department. At that point, two officers had recently left and another was set to leave for a higher paying position elsewhere. The big problem at that time, he said, was that other law enforcement agencies offered a higher rate of starting pay. At that point, the Council voted to approve a starting pay increase of $5,000 annually, which would at least get it close to the starting pay offered by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. After a month, interest had not picked up and the force was depleted, with the Sheriff’s Office actually offering assistance in the form of deputies to patrol the area. Positions were filled by January, but thinned again, including with the departure of Vinson, who was terminated after being arrested by the State Law Enforcement Division on charges of misconduct in office.
St. Clair was named interim chief in late January.