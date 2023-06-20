A group of citizens is calling for the Chester County School Board to replace Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton after his abrupt exit from a Chester County school board meeting last week, and based on what they deem to be the low academic achievement of Chester County students.

As previously reported in The News & Reporter, during a public hearing on the budget, retired educator Ellen Reid mentioned in her comments that many citizens in Chester County resent the fact that Dr. Sutton does not live in Chester County. Following this comment, Dr. Sutton forcefully closed his laptop and exited the school board chambers.