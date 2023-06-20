A group of citizens is calling for the Chester County School Board to replace Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton after his abrupt exit from a Chester County school board meeting last week, and based on what they deem to be the low academic achievement of Chester County students.
As previously reported in The News & Reporter, during a public hearing on the budget, retired educator Ellen Reid mentioned in her comments that many citizens in Chester County resent the fact that Dr. Sutton does not live in Chester County. Following this comment, Dr. Sutton forcefully closed his laptop and exited the school board chambers.
Board chair Doug Shannon cautioned Reid against entering into personalities in her comments and declared the public comment closed. Shannon adjourned the public hearing and the board voted to enter into executive session. When they returned into open session for the regular school board meeting, during his Superintendent’s Report, Dr. Sutton apologized for his conduct.
He said, “That’s not who I am, and for those of you who know me, who take the time to get to know me, know that I am a man of integrity and a professional. I enjoy working in Chester County School District, and I will always continue to perform well for this district…I’m human, and sometimes when things are said, it hits you wrong and gets under your skin. But that’s over; I should not have stepped out, it was a lapse on my part, but I felt it was best that I did…I apologize for earlier, and we’re going to continue to move forward,” Dr. Sutton said.
The petition on the change.org website was started to ‘Encourage the Chester County School Board to replace Superintendent, Dr. Antwon Sutton.’
The petition reads in part, ‘as concerned citizens, we urge you to take action and replace Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton. We believe that his leadership has been inadequate and has negatively impacted the education of our students.
Based off of Dr. Sutton's behavior at the public board meeting on June 12. He has violated S.C. Code, 1976, as amended: School board members are under the jurisdiction of the " Ethics, Government Accountability and Campaign Reform Act," Section 8-13-100, et seq., S. C. Code, and are subject to rules of conduct of the statute.
This states the superintendent must be present at all meetings of the board except when his/her contract and salary are under consideration.
Dr. Sutton slammed his laptop closed and stormed out of the board meeting when a public comment was stated that he did not agree with.
‘Also according to recent data from the South Carolina Department of Education, Chester County schools have consistently ranked below average in terms of student achievement and graduation rates.
‘We believe that it is time for a change in leadership at the top level of our school district. We need someone who will prioritize student success, foster open communication with all citizens of the county, and work tirelessly to improve our schools.
‘Therefore, we respectfully request that you begin the process of finding a new superintendent. Our students deserve nothing less than the best possible education, and we believe that this change in leadership is necessary to achieve that goal.’
The Chester County School District responded to media inquiries concerning this matter. They did not directly address the issue of the petition:
‘The students of Chester County School District have shown growth over the course of the past three years under my administration. The latest report card data from the South Carolina Department of Education supports this. One example, data from the 2022 state report card, shows that the percentage of students who have met or exceeded standards for the SC Ready has improved by 6% or higher in the areas of English Language Arts, mathematics, and science since 2021. The state report card also indicated that 46% of our schools’ overall ratings have improved since the 2018-2019 school year, with 93% of the entire District currently rated as “Average” and above.
‘During the last meeting of the Chester County School Board of Trustees, an overview of Spring 2023 MAP Testing Results was shared with the public. Average RIT scores have increased across all tested grade levels in reading and in math, indicating academic growth. Additionally, the percentage of kindergarten and 1st grade students flagged for reading concerns decreased from 53% to 43% from fall to spring.
‘The graduation rates have also increased from 79.6% in 2021 to 81.4% in 2022. Although the official graduation rate for the Class of 2023 will not be released until next school year, a total of 291 students graduated, 49 of whom received honors. Of those 49 students, 17 graduated with an associates degree and 5 graduated with a University Studies certificate from York Technical College for completing the required amount of college credits. Scholarship totals have effectively doubled since 2021, from $4.7M to a staggering $9.3M in scholarships earned by the Class of 2023.
‘Chester County School District recently participated in a pilot for the Language Essentials for Teachers for Reading and Spelling (LETRS), intensive training sponsored by the SC Department of Education. The District was recognized by the state for its implementation of LETRS to help improve reading scores. That video is available on the District's official Facebook page.
‘My presence and commitment within the community here in Chester County has been a priority since my start in 2020. Just this past school year alone, I have attended over 80 events whether at schools, after hours, or on weekends, all in support for our District in the areas of academics, athletics, and the arts. I will continue to provide high quality leadership that’s in the best interest for all of our students. The District will also continue to encourage anyone from the public to attend the monthly Board meetings, participate in the District's virtual town hall meetings, or simply contact the District with any questions or concerns they may have.
‘The public has been made aware of this information through the District's many channels of communication. These gains are the result of the tireless efforts of our students and staff in improving academic achievement across the county. Our District is not without areas for improvement, but it will continue to move forward to provide a well-rounded and robust education to all of its students,” Dr. Sutton stated.