JAMBOREE PIC

Chester players go through drills on the first day of practice.

 BY TRAVIS JENKINS

It’s the final tune-up before the start of the regular season, or the only tune-up in some cases.

The Chester County Football Jamboree returns on Friday and, as usual, will feature all three Chester County Football teams. Great Falls will take on Thornwell Charter, Lewisville will battle the Hickory Hawks and Chester will go up against Richland Northeast.