It’s the final tune-up before the start of the regular season, or the only tune-up in some cases.
The Chester County Football Jamboree returns on Friday and, as usual, will feature all three Chester County Football teams. Great Falls will take on Thornwell Charter, Lewisville will battle the Hickory Hawks and Chester will go up against Richland Northeast.
Great Falls has been sort of snake bitten where preseason work is concerned. Their first one this year was cancelled and the second lasted all of 15 minutes before severe weather brought the proceedings to an early end. Last year, neither of the program’s two scheduled scrimmages were actually played. With that in mind, Coach Brian Kane said he would be treating the jamboree as an actual game in an effort to get his team ready for the season opener, which will come just six days later.
“We really wanted to get those two scrimmages in and treat them like practices,” Kane said. “There’s nothing better than going against another school and getting that work in.”
Kane said he really doesn’t know much about Thornwell Charter and there really isn’t a whole lot to know. Thornwell is just restarting football and only recently hired a head coach. So, Kane will instead use the session to focus on his own team.
“We have some young guys who haven’t played in two years because we didn’t have a B team last season. We want to give them a chance to see who is going to be the big man and step up,” he said.
You will notice those ninth graders will be wearing a bald helmet with no trademark “GF” on the side. Those have to be earned by winning a spot on varsity, which some will do, while others will play on the newly reformed B team. Overall, Kane wants to see how his team handles the basics, but he also wants his team to show Chester County what it’s got. Kane is in his first year as head coach and the Red Devils posted a 2-8 record last season.
Lewisville had its game-situation scrimmage with Buford called off Monday due to the weather, but did face a host of bigger schools in a multi-team scrimmage last week. However, with the Buford session called off, Coach Leon Boulware said he too is treating Friday night exactly like a game.
“Everything we do is about preparing ourselves for the playoffs,” he said. “We’re a step ahead of where were at this time last year.”
Boulware said his team has all the pieces to make a run at a state title. He has returners like Ian Grissom (an all-state quarterback), 1,000-yard rusher Damion Fee, a receiver group that would be the envy of most schools of any size and nine starters back on defense. Al that returning talent doesn’t mean the team will look exactly the same, with Boulware saying the offense will be more versatile and the defense even more aggressive.
“Out goal is to shut everyone out,” he said.
Boulware said he is fully focused on his team and that he is not specifically game planning for Hickory. Lewisville went 11-2 last season in his first year as head coach.
Chester only scheduled one scrimmage this year. It was scrapped Monday because of the weather and was rescheduled for Tuesday night against Camden. Coach Victor Floyd said his first objective is to get through Friday healthy, mindful that the games that count start next week. He will keep things “pretty basic” but wants to see his team execute and said they will get a solid test against Richland Northeast.
“They have a duel-threat quarterback that is committed to N.C. State and an offensive lineman we are looking at for the Shrine Bowl (Floyd is on the South Carolina Shrine Bowl coaching staff). He goes about 6’5, 360 and can really move. They are a good team,” he said.
Chester returns a great deal of talent from last season’s 7-5 squad, including quarterback Trooper Floyd and big play receiver Reggie Heath. There are some new additions he is excited about as well. He also hopes to enter this jamboree in better shape than last year.
“We had about five starters out on offense,” he remembered.
That included being down to a third-team option at quarterback, which was actually one of his top receivers. Chester still managed a tie with Richland Northeast last year.
The Chester County Football Jamboree is set to start at 6 p.m. at Chester High School.