I’ve only been angry upon hearing Jimmy Buffett music once.
I know. It seems impossible to be mad in the face of laid back, easy-going “Gulf and Western” (as the singer himself called it), but there I was.
I was coming off of my first-ever cruise, and what I hope is an experience that’s never replicated in my life. Seas were 15-20 feet for the duration. We missed one shore excursion because we couldn’t stop, and couldn’t stay upright or focused long enough to make the other one. Royal Caribbean didn’t offer us an extra potato chip to make up for it, never mind a beverage. I had an infected tooth.
So, when I left my wife waiting with the bags and went to fetch the car so we wouldn’t have to walk as far, the CD player picked up right where we’d left it almost a week earlier. On Buffett.
“So drink it up,” he sang. “This one’s for you. It’s been a lovely cruise.”
I cursed. Mightily, inventively, and creatively. But then I laughed at the sheer absurdity of the situation and the fact that laughing was just about all I could do.
So, anger is one emotion I’ve never attached to a Jimmy Buffett tune.
He hammered every other feeling, though. And his music was the soundtrack of my life.
In the very last few days of 1991, my cousin was home for Christmas. He’s eight years older than I am, and was ALWAYS (and still is) the coolest person I could think of. I was thumbing through the cassette carrier he’d brought, and came across one called “Volcano”. I’d heard of Jimmy Buffett. I knew Margaritaville already.
“Take that one,” Ross said. “I think you’ll like it.”
Astute judge, that one.
I had it memorized in hours, and bought “Songs You Know By Heart” with Christmas money within days. That was the beginning, and when my sister bought me the box set “Boats, Beaches, Bars, and Ballads” as a graduation gift, a lifelong love affair with Buffett’s music was cemented.
Those four cassettes carried me from Myrtle Beach to Spartanburg County and back more times than I care to remember. I could put one on leaving home in either direction and just about tell you at which mile marker a certain song would begin.
I still have that first box that the cassettes came in, and the accompanying book. The tapes themselves have long since broken, so I bought a CD version. Now that there’s not much need for a CD player anywhere, I may or may not have a playlist that consists of the box set in exact order. Heck, I MAY have a playlist of enough songs that aren’t on the set to make up another box set. I don’t see that being anybody’s business.
Concerts followed, as they naturally do when you’re in love with someone’s music. I saw him in Charlotte a few times, including going once with no tickets and ending up in the third row. I’ve seen him in Raleigh. There was one trip to Atlanta that would make the beginnings of a pretty good book, and which would include characters named Boss, and Blue, and Big Money, and you’d think that was ludicrous until I swear to you that’s what they’re called in day-to-day life, at least among us. It might make a good Buffett song.
At one of those Charlotte concerts, my future wife was in attendance. She was in the seats while we were way up on the lawn, but we were there together, regardless. And when we met, that’s one of the things we bonded over. She grew up with Jimmy’s music. I’m still jealous of her head start. We’ve spent countless hours driving aimlessly and listening, committing new music to memory, debating which of the three mid-90s albums are the best (I lean “Fruitcakes”, she’s a “Banana Wind” person, but there’s no wrong answer), and endlessly debating what’s on the next playlist.
The music that brings about those particular moments — those particular feelings — is why I’m putting words on paper in a ridiculously futile effort to summarize my own thoughts about the loss of a huge influence. Because very, very few remembrances I’ve seen have veered beyond the party songs in any meaningful way. Everything mentions “Margaritaville” and “Cheeseburger in Paradise”. Most have touched on “A Pirate Looks at Forty”. If they don’t include “He Went To Paris”, they aren’t worth reading.
But there are more than 300 songs. And while I know referencing a whole catalogue of music isn’t something that can be done, we can at least acknowledge the truth.
Jimmy Buffett wrote love songs.
Love songs to parties, sure. Love songs to locales. Love songs to art and to literature. But at the heart of it all, love songs about pain, and loss, and struggle, and heartbreak.
Don’t let the marimba and the steel drums fool you.
Need proof?
“I’ve had good days, and bad days, and going-half-mad days. I try to break through, but you’re still on my mind.”
“I heard it from a friend of ours I saw in Timber Bay. You had a new lover who had stolen you away. That may be the reason that I never got in touch. He’d present slight problems if he loves you half as much.”
And possibly my very favorite, a song off what’s likely my all-time favorite album, a song that made a 250-mile long-distance relationship back in the days of calling cards and homemade mix tapes and no Facetime and hand-written letters.
“Sometimes, I kinda get real ill, when I receive my monthly telephone bill. But you say it, and I’ll pay it, ‘cause it just helps me to…survive. Stay alive. Until I see you again.”
You’ll have to search a while to find songs that hurt as much as those, even when they were delivered with a wink and a smile, from a self-described “so-so guitar player” who was usually barefoot onstage and who was smiling like he was playing some gigantic cosmic joke on life.
And, since Saturday morning when I woke up to the news that he was gone, the Buffett song I keep coming back to is the one that made me so angry in a parking garage in Cocoa Beach. He didn’t write it, but he gave it life. And I’m using it to celebrate his.
“These moments we’re left with
May you always remember
These moments are shared by few.
And those harbor lights, Lord, they’re comin’ into view
We’ll bid our farewells much too soon.
So drink it up, this one’s for you
Honey, it’s been a lovely cruise.”