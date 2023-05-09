The Lewisville baseball team advanced to the district finals, but had their season end the same way several county teams have this year…at the hands of a powerhouse private school from Greenville County.
Coach Blake Barron’s team opened the postseason with a bang, blowing out Calhoun Falls Charter 16-0. That set up meeting in the winner’s bracket against St. Joseph’s. Lewisville jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and then hung on for an exciting 9-8 victory. That sent the Lions to the district finals.
St. Joseph’s won an elimination game to earn a rematch with Lewisville on Monday and had to defeat the Lions twice. Lewisville had used staff ace Seth Morrow in Thursday’s contest and because of pitch count restrictions, he was not available on Monday. St. Joseph’s came off the bus swinging, beating Lewisville 16-3 in game one on the mercy rule. That set up a second game. The visitors ran out to an 11-0 lead early. Lewisville battled back, but the deficit was too great and they fell 13-5 to end the season.
That has been a trend this year.
Lewisville’s football team was 11-1 entering round three of the playoffs (and was unbeaten against Class A competition) but was blown out by Christ Church. Lewisville’s volleyball team knocked off several powerhouse public school programs of higher classification during the regular season and didn’t lose to another Class A team until running into Southside Christian in round two of the playoffs.
The Great Falls boys basketball team defeated numerous AA and AAA team in the regular season and didn’t have a game against a Class A team decided by single digits until the third round of the playoffs. In the upperstate finals, though, they were routed by Christ Church. The South Carolina legislature is considering competitive balance measures related to prep sports.
There were some close games and one playoff victory, but the Great Falls baseball and softball teams both had their seasons come to an end in the district playoff bracket.
The baseball team opened on the road at second seeded Ware Shoals and hung right with the team that has since advanced to the upperstate title bracket before falling 6-3. That sent the Red Devils to the loser’s bracket game where they faced a tough Brashier Middle College squad. Again, it was a competitive game, but Great Falls bowed out with an 8-6 loss.
The softball team opened with a 15-0 loss to Whitmire, blew out St. Joe’s 16-1 in game two and then had to go back to Whitmire on Monday. The Lady Devils dropped an 11-0 decision, ending the team’s season. Still, the program has now won three playoff games in the past two seasons, more than in the previous 20 years combined.
Coach Martha Hayes did announce she was stepping down at the completion of the season. She helped oversee a rebuild that included establishing a JV feeder system, a fundraiser to pay for new uniforms and steady success during her time at the helm of the program.