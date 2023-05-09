ROUND UP PIC

Great Falls softball Coach Martha Hayes is stepping down after four years at the helm.

The Lewisville baseball team advanced to the district finals, but had their season end the same way several county teams have this year…at the hands of a powerhouse private school from Greenville County.

Coach Blake Barron’s team opened the postseason with a bang, blowing out Calhoun Falls Charter 16-0. That set up meeting in the winner’s bracket against St. Joseph’s. Lewisville jumped out to an early 7-0 lead and then hung on for an exciting 9-8 victory. That sent the Lions to the district finals.

Trending Videos