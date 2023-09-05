Go with me now on a flight of fancy as I lay out a totally fabricated story that is not-at-all based in reality.
Let’s say you have a really infected toe. We do live in a weird world where you can now send a doctor a picture of a swollen, discolored area with a caption that says, “Does this look weird, do I need medicine?” but you’ve opted to go in-person. In this instance, you’ve already handled your co-pay in advance. You arrive at the doctor’s office, hopeful that Dr. Jimmy Jack can provide the relief you clearly need.
“Yes, I’m here to see Dr. Jimmy Jack. I have a 10:30 appointment,” you tell the receptionist.
“Oh, we’ve had some trouble with the company that sells us our antibiotics. They are trying to unfairly raise prices and since we care about fighting for you, we are not buying the medicine you currently need for that weird, green toe of yours.”
“Wait, what? It’s painful and could lead to bigger issues if I don’t deal with it. I’ll pay out of pocket for whatever the increase is.”
“We’d like you to go to QuitJackingUpMyMedPrices.com and tell the insurance company to stop profiteering off infected toes and other maladies.”
“But, I don’t really have any relationship with the company that makes your meds. I have one with you. Can you not at least have the doctor see me as was scheduled? I really need some help here.”
“Just remember, a swollen toe is better than an empty pocket. Think about that.”
“Yeah…that doesn’t make any sense. Can I see Dr. Jimmy Jack please?”
“We care deeply about our customers.”
“That has nothing to do with anything. Can I see the doctor?”
“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
“And a stitch in time saves nine. Are we just going trade old saying back and forth? I have an appointment. Why can’t I just see the doctor?”
“Stand up for your access to cheap meds! Not the kind you buy at a rest area or online…the kind we provide to fix things like your toe, which is now red and appears to be growing it’s own head and arms.”
“I paid my co-pay in advance. If the doctor isn’t going to see me, can I at least get my money back? I paid for a specific service that it appears I’m not going to get.”
“Customer service is our number priority.”
“Does that mean I’m getting my money back?”
“Yeah, we covered that already. Why are you not answering me?”
“While you’re here, we’d love to talk to you about elective surgery like facelifts and hair plugs.”
“You’re trying to up-sell me? I can’t see the doctor and can’t get my money back and you’re trying to get me to buy hair plugs. By the way, you knew this was coming and didn’t tell me in advance? I took off work, drove all the way across town and THEN find out I can’t see the doctor?”
“We’re fighting for you!”
Thankfully this was just a silly illustration and not anywhere on the spectrum of reality. I mean, only a Mickey Mouse operation would treat customers that way.