Go with me now on a flight of fancy as I lay out a totally fabricated story that is not-at-all based in reality.

Let’s say you have a really infected toe. We do live in a weird world where you can now send a doctor a picture of a swollen, discolored area with a caption that says, “Does this look weird, do I need medicine?” but you’ve opted to go in-person. In this instance, you’ve already handled your co-pay in advance. You arrive at the doctor’s office, hopeful that Dr. Jimmy Jack can provide the relief you clearly need.