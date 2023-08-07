Community Meeting on Mill Remediation
There will be a community meeting in Great Falls on August 22 at 6:30p.m. at the Town Hall regarding the remediation of Mill Number 1. This project is estimated to begin on Sept 11. This cleanup project will take approximately 90 days and is anticipated to be completed on December 10. Workers will be on the job site between the hours of 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day. The community meeting will have a question and answer session with the Catawba Regional Council of Governments as they are administering the grant paying for the work, with Stantec as the Environmentist, and HEPACO as the contractor performing the work.