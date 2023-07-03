Bringing in new businesses, new amenities and new residents is important for any city, but so is taking care of older ones.
There are some good things happening right now in the City of Chester, including all the new things we just mentioned. At the same, time it is important to utilize and maximize what is already here and Wylie Park is a good place to start.
We recently heard from a former tennis coach, one from out-of-town, that told us they went to the Wylie Park courts recently. They said Chester used to have one of the best tennis facilities in the area, such that it previously hosted prep upperstate championship matches. They were disappointed in the state the courts have fallen into.
A popular local Facebook group (OTD Diggers) also noted that on top of cracks and general disrepair, it appears a drainage problem fix initiated several years ago was never completed. They noted that what look like materials intended for drainage work are still sitting near the courts.
Tennis may not be as popular as it once was, but some people still play it and perhaps more would if the facilities were in better shape. Pickleball is taking off in popularity (it’s played indoors at the Chester Aquatics and Fitness Center) and some of the space could be repurposed so that the sport could be enjoyed outside.
The Wylie Park pool will not be operational this year (it hasn’t been open since 2019) as repairs are made to it. In this case, the work to make it functional next year has already begun, but it something else that could be a showpiece and provide entertainment and recreation for citizens.
The City has obviously had some well-documented financial struggles for a while, so everything that needs doing can’t necessarily get done immediately. However, a recent discussion by Chester City Council included the possibility of using some ARPA funds for work on the courts and we think that is a good idea.
The City has decided it wants to invest in recreation and those courts could certainly be part of that. There is something else, though, that being perception. When you are trying to sell yourself, appearance is part of the equation. Crumbling facilities that are not kept up well are going to leave people with a bad impression, one that might prevent them from checking out other things you have to offer.
The City has new leadership right now in terms of an administrator, a mayor and some council members. They are tackling a lot of things right now, but we hope they will follow through on discussions about addressing the issues at the tennis court. In the long run, we think that taking care of what you have is just as important as getting new things you might want.