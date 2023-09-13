Winthrop history professor Dr. Edward Lee, known affectionately as “Eddie” to everyone who knows him in Chester, gave a talk recently to the Chester Rotary Club on “Why History Still Matters.” To illustrate his point, he used three local examples: the recent re interment of 14 skeletons at the 1780 Battle of Camden, the victims of the 1918-1919 Spanish flu epidemic and the life of John Gary Anderson, the famous automaker of Rock Hill.
Although the three examples he used to make his point seemed disparate, they all had to do with history and why it still matters.
“I’ve taught history for 39 years, and I do it because I like the next generation to understand all the things that shaped us as a country.
“Questions come up from time to time, questions like: what at are history’s lessons? What should we learn, and what should we remember? What have we done right and what have we done wrong? What should we brag about from time to time and what should we maybe should be ashamed of from time to time?”
“History does matter,” Lee said.
“The first example, which you probably read about, the skeletons of the 1780 Battle of Camden that were found at that battle site, not real far from here, and they were reburied in a ceremony a few months ago; 14 skeletons from the Revolutionary War battle of Camden.
“The second example is the 1918-1919 Spanish flu epidemic. And whenever I come to Chester, I go through Evergreen Cemetery, because my parents are buried there, and a lot of us have relatives buried there. There are a lot of tombstones there that have that date on there, 1918-1919.
“The third example is about John Gary Anderson and his automobile that he built in Rock Hill,” said Lee.
“Let me begin with the Battle of Camden. You know, you always think you’re going to win the battle and the Patriots outnumbered the Loyalists who were with the British two to one in August of 1780, and it looked like a sure thing. The patriot commander was General Horatio Gates, and he had won at the Battle of Saratoga and he could beat Lord Charles Cornwallis, for sure. But there’s got to be a lesson there. If you’re in battle, and the fog of war rolls in, don’t count your chickens before they hatch.
“What happened at Camden? Even though the Patriots outnumbered the British and the loyalists, two to one, the Patriots threw their weapons down and ran. And left behind were 14 bodies and the relics associated with them. That was two and a half centuries ago, and that’s a curiosity, but why does that matter? Over time the bodies disintegrated and the relics sort of went into the soil (they were only buried a few inches deep). They were getting ready to put a trail in at the battle site, and as they put the trail in, they realized that there was something there about a year ago. They realized there were 14 people there. Twelve of them were patriots, one was a North Carolina loyalist, and one was a Native American…And when they reburied the 14, after doing analyses of what ethnic group they belonged to and were they a patriot or a loyalist, they had a ceremony a few months ago and they buried them again.
“And we now know where they are, and we can go down and we can honor. History still matters. Because we’re always discovering things like that, just beneath the surface,” Lee said.
The second example was the 1918-1919 Spanish flu epidemic, which Lee pointed out, did not originate in Spain.
“But you know, it’s kind of the Spanish flu epidemic, because the king of Spain caught it. And the media in Spain covered it and so it became the Spanish flu epidemic. Things get misnamed sometimes in history.
“That pandemic swept the globe a little over a century ago, and it has special relevance to us. I mentioned going through Evergreen Cemetery, just look at those tombstones 1918, 1919, 1918, and 1919. People in their 20s and people in their 30s and people in their 40s. Those are the ones that died from the Spanish flu epidemic. Older people had a natural immunity and they survived it. And it skipped over children and it skipped over babies, but it killed in this country. 675,000 Americans and 50 million people worldwide.
“There were no vaccinations in 1918-1919. Supposed cures could be strange: placing sulfur in a person’s shoes. They were convinced if you put sulfur in your shoes, that you would not catch the Spanish flu. Someone said no, the problem is that we’ve got too many teeth and so dentists decided they were going to pull some of them and so they extracted teeth. While somebody else said no, I’ll tell you why we’re having this epidemic; we need to wear less clothes. So they came up with this thing about let’s just remove our clothes…it was popular but it did not prevent the Spanish flu,” Lee said.
“There were quarantines and they had masks and here in Chester, widow women would go and knock on the door every morning to see if you were alive. A lot of people weren’t.
“The Spanish Flu infected someone quickly and it killed them quickly. And those widows would go through and write your name down…An entire generation, which had already lost millions in the Great War, World War One, had just come. And you know, we didn’t need more death, and we didn’t need more dying. But you know, here it came, the second wave, the Spanish flu epidemic. And it just depleted us more.
“People in their prime taken from us by the great flu of 1918-1919. The lessons are numerous of the Spanish flu epidemic: One of the lessons is national boundaries matter little. I mean, you can’t say ‘well, that’s only going to be in this country.’ Or, ‘that’s only going to be in this county.’ No, it’s going to spread It targets various groups. It is a beast, which attacks that will; its duration is difficult to predict. The government and the healthcare establishment…I mean, we like to say what the government says and the health care people say and the physician say, but they can be wrong. They were wrong in 1918-1919.
“The danger to the public must be promptly and truthfully communicated. The human and economic costs will be substantial. And I will say this about the Spanish flu epidemic: if you survived it, no one was ever quite the same. And I think that might be worth us remembering with regard to what we’ve just been through for the last three and a half years,” Lee said.
Lesson Number Three about why history still matters can be found in the story of John Gary Anderson and his “luxury automobile,” a subject Lee was quite familiar with, since he wrote a book about it.
“Anderson built his automobile at the site of the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, which used to be the Bleachery, and many of you probably know of that place — it’s really busy now. That as the siote of the Anderson Car Company,” Lee said.
“Anderson was born in 1861, the worst of times to be born. The American Civil War had just started…his parents died in 1876. He had a little sister and they had and aunt and uncle in Rock Hill… And they were just kind of tossed out and told, well, you’re gonna go live with your uncle and aunt now.
“And so, one night, at nine o’clock, the last train of the day came in. And it had 16-year-old John Gary Anderson and his little baby sister. But you know, he did what people always do he climbed the ladder, and that’s a lesson from John Gary Anderson and his story: He scrambled up the ladder, working as a bartender in Rock Hill and a printer and a dabbler in real estate. And then as a newspaper reporter; he did it all. He did every little spare job that you could do.
“Then in 1884 he married the daughter of a Rock Hill carriage manufacturer. Sometimes you have to marry up, and I would say that John Gary Anderson married up.
“When I worked on that book, I got a chance to hang around three of his grandsons who have all died now. Johnny Gill was one of his grandsons and the two Harden brothers, who were my cousins, were two of his grandsons. And so I got a chance to do things with them. And this is what one of his grandsons said, when I was working on my book. I said, ‘Tell me about your grandfather.’ And he said ‘he was a hungry visionary’. What a great quotation. And do you know what John Gary Anderson understood when he worked for his father-in-law in that carriage factory? He understood the future was not carriages, the future was cars…and he made that transition well, from 1910 to 1925… That hungry visionary, John Gary Anderson manufactured exquisite cars,” Lee said, “six thousand of them, manufactured at that one site.”
“This is what another grandson said: He said ‘everything my grandfather tried to do, he tried to do first class.’ One of the lessons of history is do it first class, do it first class,” Lee said.
Concluding, Lee said, “Just take the three examples that I cited this afternoon. We as a nation have been shaped by people like those 14 Revolutionary War soldiers who were underneath the surface in Camden.
“We’ve been shaped by men and women who are buried in Evergreen Cemetery, and they died in 1918 and 1919 from the Spanish flu epidemic.
“And history is shaped by “hungry visionaries,” like John Gary Anderson arriving with that little sister at that depot at nine o’clock at night, to start a new life, and scrambling up that economic ladder that he did build on those luxury cars 20 miles from where we are this afternoon,” he said.
“History does matter.”