Eddie at Rotary

Winthrop History Professor Dr. Edward Lee gestures emphatically as he makes a point during the talk he gave recently to the Chester Rotary Club on “Why History Still Matters. ”

 BY BILL MARION/SPECIAL TO THE N&R

Winthrop history professor Dr. Edward Lee, known affectionately as “Eddie” to everyone who knows him in Chester, gave a talk recently to the Chester Rotary Club on “Why History Still Matters.” To illustrate his point, he used three local examples: the recent re interment of 14 skeletons at the 1780 Battle of Camden, the victims of the 1918-1919 Spanish flu epidemic and the life of John Gary Anderson, the famous automaker of Rock Hill.

Although the three examples he used to make his point seemed disparate, they all had to do with history and why it still matters.