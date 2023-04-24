LHS Class of 1973
The Lewisville High School Class of 1973 will hold a reunion planning meeting on Saturday, April 29, at 3 p.m. at the Wagon Wheel Restaurant in Fort Lawn.
Center of Hope scholarship
The DSR Center of Hope is accepting applications for their scholarships. The deadline is Thursday, May 4, 2023. See your school guidance counselor for applications.
Libertarian Party convention is May 6
The county convention for the Chester County Libertarian Party will be held in front of the Chester County Courthouse, 140 Main St., at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6. County officers, committee members and delegates to the state convention will be elected at this convention. Proof of S.C. Voter Registration is required. For more information on the reorganization of the S.C. Libertarian Party, visit https://sclp.org/reorg. For details, email to chester@sclp.org.
Center of Hope Golf Tournament
The DSR Center of Hope will sponsor its fifth annual golf tournament on Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Chester Golf Club. All golfers are welcome. There will be a $10,000 hole in one prize, breakfast, lunch and many other prizes. Hole sponsors are needed. All donations are tax deductible. For details, call Brenda Young Warren at 803-444-1252.
CHS Class of 1973 reunion
The Chester High School Class of 1973 will hold its class reunion on June 23-24, 2023. The 50th anniversary is fast approaching and plans are in process to make this an enjoyable event. For more information, call Brenda Worthy Holmes at 803-519-6595 or Pearl Wilson Curbeam at 803-209-1277.
Ongoing events at Battered But Not Broken
Battered But Not Broken, 564 Old York Road, Chester, has a series of ongoing events. Call 803-385-2290 for details about any of the listed information.
- The cognitive behavioral therapy group meets from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Thursday. Cognitive behavioral coaching is designed to help individuals learn how to problem-solve, reduce stress, improve decision making, stay motivated and improve their level of self-confidence.
- Parenting classes will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Fridays by appointment only.
- The peer support group meets at Battered But Not Broken from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays.
Head Start now taking applications
Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications in the Chester and Edgemoor areas for the 2023-2024 school year.
Eligible children must be between the ages of zero and four years old. Pregnant women are also encouraged to apply at the Early Head Start centers. Early Head Start is offered at Avery Lake in Fort Mill, Clover, North Chester and Rock Hill.
The following documentations are needed to apply: legal birth certificate/documented proof of age; up-to-date certificate of immunizations; proof of residency; up-to-date physical; and proof of income. Families must meet the federal income guideline in order to qualify. Children with special needs qualify regardless of family income.
If you are interested, call the Edgemoor Head Start Center at 803-789-3601 or the North Chester Head Start/Early Head Start Center at 803-581-6854. The North Chester center is located at 2135 Quinn Road, Chester, and the Edgemoor center is located at 1966 Westbrook Road, Edgemoor.
Price family reunion fundraiser
To help with the Price family reunion fundraiser, purchase Avon products from https://www.avon.com/fundraiser/PFR2024/?rep=kbownes.