U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman had some bad news for South Carolina farmers and indeed farmers all across the nation looking for a timely and meaningful agriculture bill: “It’s not going to happen, folks.”
Congressman Norman stopped by the S.C. Farm Bureau Agricultural Forum on Aug. 31 to give Chester County farmers in his district a legislative update. As Norman saw it, the outlook was not positive.
“(S.C. Farm Bureau President) Harry Ott was asking me about what was going on in Washington and what were the chances of getting an ag bill out on time. It’s not going to happen, folks. We passed one bill, the MilCon (Military Construction) and Veterans Affairs and the other 11 appropriations bills, we will go back and start debating. It's really an insult for us not to have the top line numbers, and we just don't have them -- the committees hadn't been working and you've got a group, I'm one of them, that says we're not going to have another spendthrift session, or “dropping money out of helicopters” as I call it, when we end up with what we're going to have to end up with on appropriation bills.
“There will be a CR – Continuing Resolution (to avoid a government shutdown) probably through December, we are fighting right now over the amount.
“The reason (the U.S. credit rating) has been downgraded by Fitch is because we are spending more than we are taking in, and that cannot continue. The debt ceiling debate, which I am sure you have all heard of, was we had the 218 votes, but it was a conservative number, and when it came out, when they negotiated with the Senate, they had given everything away, and it’s not what we agreed to,” Norman said.
“You will hear about a lot of battles as we move forward. The Farm Bill is going to be very expensive I think; for the first time it will hit over a trillion dollars ($1.5 trillion). The main spending items are SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) and one other program that takes over 74 percent of the money. But we will work through it and I was telling Harry, there is no need to complain about things, we’ll just have to go to work,” he said.
The current agricultural appropriations bill leaves a lot to be desired, Norman pointed out.
Norman said he would depend on the farmers, regarding the farm bill because “farmers have got a lot of clout in Washington. The Farm Bill is heavily supported, but is kind of a catch-all for all of the “freebies” that this administration wants to throw in to get it passed. Where I will need your help is what programs do I need to fight for and what programs do we need to cut?
“Because there are programs that you will see, particularly some of the Green New Deal things, such as the subsidies for solar panels, that are in this bill. It will shock you what is in this bill,” Norman said.
He told the farmers, “I value your input: you are on the ground, you know what’s going on, and I trust what you say. I need your help, because it’s going to be a battle, and it’s not going to be pretty. Everything is so divided in Washington. We have to challenge this…this administration is something I’ve never face before. It’s not Democrats, it’s not Republicans: this is un-American what is going on in this country…we can change it. We can fight, and I will,” Norman said.