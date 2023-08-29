The Lewisville Lions are the newly minted number one team in Class A in the S.C. Prep Media Poll. Coach Leon Boulware said that is an honor but that it is by no means their ultimate goal.
“Got to keep working to be number one in December,” he said, referencing when the state championship games are played.
The next step on the way to that goal is this Friday when the Lions hit the road against Chesterfield. The Rams were off this past week after opening with a 32-6 victory over Lee Central. Boulware had a lot of good things to say about this week’s opponent.
“They do a good job with their line play. They are running some Wildcat and use two quarterbacks. One kid can throw and the other kid can really run,” he said.
Bryce Adams is the thrower and had tossed three touchdowns in the opening win over Lee Central. The defense, which Boulware said shows multiple fronts shifting from three to four down linemen at times, obviously had a good night in the opener as well, giving up just one score. Boulware said Chesterfield’s size on defense is impressive.
Lewisville is coming off a 49-0 blowout of Buford in a game that wasn’t even as close as the score would make it sound, with a running clock being utilized from the second quarter on with the Lions up 42-0. Everything seemed to be clicking, with the offense producing big plays in the air and on the ground, special teams giving the offense a short field to work with and the defense forcing four turnovers. That came a week after Lewisville opened with a close loss on the road at AA powerhouse Oceanside Collegiate. The offense had some miscues in that one that Boulware said they spent the week working through.
“I knew that once our quarterback (Ian Grissom) figured out how to use all the weapons we have, our offense was going to be scary,” Boulware said.
Grissom hit multiple receivers for touchdowns and threw for more than 200 yards in barely a half of action. With the clock running and backups getting a lot of time, the starters didn’t get a lot of touches on offense, but Boulware said they enjoyed rooting for each other and everyone that got in the game.
That’s the kind of camaraderie that not only gets a team to number one, it keeps them there.