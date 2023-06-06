From staff reports
Jaylan Moss made his mark in the recent AAA state track meet…about 169’ from where he was standing.
Moss, a senior at Chester High School, won a gold medal in the javelin throw. It was a great way to cap off his high school career, but beyond that, it also made some history. Moss became the first Chester High athlete to ever win a gold medal in the event. His teammate, D.J. Stevenson, also qualified for the state meet in the event and came in 15th place.
Moss was the only county athlete to medal in an event but many others had strong showings. Aaden Fair, from Great Falls High School, took fifth place in the Class A boys 400 meter dash. His teammate, Jarod Lockhart, finished ninth in the 800.
On the girls side, Don’Naisha Caldwell narrowly missed the medal stand as she came in fourth place in the shot put. Simond Thompson (ninth) and Catlin Edwards (15th) both had solid finishes in the discus.
Lewisville’s 4x100 boys relay team finished in 16th place. In the boys long jump, Lewisville’s Jordan Strong came in sixth place. His teammate R.J. Harris registered an 11th place finish in the triple jump. Ethan Shipman of Lewisville was 16th in Class A in the shot put.
For the Lewisville girls, Harmony Evans was 13th in the 100 meter dash and Zakaria Gilcrease was 13th in the 200 meters.